BMW F 450 RR Unveiled

The final piece of the BMW F 450 puzzle is here. Meet the F 450 RR, the fully faired sibling of the recently unveiled F 450 R. We first saw the new 450 platform in the F 450 GS, and BMW has now added a supersport to the family, with styling inspired by the larger S 1000 RR.

BMW F 450 RR: Design

The F 450 RR gets the familiar supersport stance, with a low nose, raised tail and winglets that give it a more aggressive look than the naked R. Its styling takes cues from the S 1000 RR, while it gets the stacked LED headlight with a distinctive daytime running light signature.

Also Read: BMW F 450 R: Five Important Questions Answered

The fairing itself has asymmetrical side panels, gill-like details on the right side and a split-face design. Just like the F 450 R, the RR also gets a stainless-steel underfloor exhaust. However, what stands out, though, is the weight: at 177 kg kerb weight, the faired RR is just 2 kg heavier than the naked F 450 R.

BMW F 450 RR: Engine and Performance

Power comes from a 420cc parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp at 8,750rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750rpm. The engine was first used in the F 450 GS, then the F 450 R, but BMW has tuned it for the RR’s sportier brief. It gets a 135-degree crankpin offset and a balance shaft, which BMW says help give it character without excessive vibration.



As for performance, BMW claims the RR can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds before hitting a top speed of 177 kmph. BMW further claims that 80 per cent of the engine’s maximum torque is available from 3,000rpm, so riders won't have to keep it spinning hard to access most of its pulling power. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000

Shift Assistant Pro, which allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts, comes standard on all variants except the base model. Globally, though, a reversible gearshift pattern is also available for riders who want a race-style setup on track.

BMW F 450 RR: Easy Ride Clutch

What we first saw on the BMW F 450 GS is also offered here. That is BMW's Easy Ride Clutch (ERC). It automatically operates the clutch based on engine speed, reducing the need to use the clutch lever in traffic and on the go. The ERC is included with the Innovation Package on the M Sport variant and can be retrofitted to the other versions globally.

BMW F 450 RR: Cycle Parts

The RR sits on a tubular steel frame, with the engine acting as a load-bearing member. The chassis is based on the F 450 GS platform but gets a setup tailored to the supersport format. A 43mm KYB upside-down fork handles suspension duties at the front, while the rear gets an aluminium swingarm and a KYB monoshock. The Sport suspension adds rebound and compression adjustment for the front fork, alongside adjustable preload and rebound at the rear.

Stopping power comes from a 310 mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston monobloc caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a ByBre single-piston caliper. ABS Pro, traction control, Dynamic Brake Control and engine drag torque control are standard. The baby RR rolls on 17-inch wheels on both ends.

BMW F 450 RR: Dimensions

Coming to dimensions, the F 450 RR is 2002mm long, 770mm wide, and has a seat height of 790mm. Its kerb weight, as mentioned previously, is 177 kh (178kg with ERC), while the fuel tank capacity is rated at 14 litres up to the brim.

BMW F 450 RR: Features and Variants

The F 450 RR gets Rain, Road and Race riding modes, along with a 6.5-inch TFT display, LED lighting, heated grips and a USB-C charging port. The display also supports phone calls, music and navigation. Globally, M Sport versions with Riding Modes Pro get additional screens showing lean angle, braking force and traction control data, as well as a lap timer.

BMW will offer four variants of the RR overseas. The base model comes in Cosmic Black, while the Sport version gets Racing Red, Shift Assistant Pro and Sport suspension. The M Sport variants get Snaefell White paint with M Motorsport detailing, along with Riding Modes Pro and the upgraded suspension. The range-topping M Sport with Innovation Package adds the Easy Ride Clutch.

BMW F 450 RR: Fuel Efficiency And Range

The 14-litre fuel tank is paired with a claimed fuel consumption figure of 3.8 litres per 100km, or around 26.3 kmpl. BMW says the bike can cover more than 350 km on a full tank, while the service interval is set at 10,000km.

BMW F 450 RR: India Launch

Fortunately for Indian buyers, the BMW F 450 RR is being built in India by TVS Motor Company, which could put the country among the first markets to get the motorcycle. It is expected to be showcased towards the end of 2026, with sales likely to begin in the first quarter of 2027. For context, the BMW F 450 GS is currently priced from Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the F 450 RR could be priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).