BMW F 450 RR Unveiled
- Fully faired F 450 RR weighs 177kg kerb, just 2kg more than the F 450 R
- 420cc parallel-twin produces 47 bhp and 43 Nm
- Features include a 6.5-inch TFT, traction control and an optional Easy Ride Clutch
The final piece of the BMW F 450 puzzle is here. Meet the F 450 RR, the fully faired sibling of the recently unveiled F 450 R. We first saw the new 450 platform in the F 450 GS, and BMW has now added a supersport to the family, with styling inspired by the larger S 1000 RR.
BMW F 450 RR: Design
The F 450 RR gets the familiar supersport stance, with a low nose, raised tail and winglets that give it a more aggressive look than the naked R. Its styling takes cues from the S 1000 RR, while it gets the stacked LED headlight with a distinctive daytime running light signature.
Also Read: BMW F 450 R: Five Important Questions Answered
The fairing itself has asymmetrical side panels, gill-like details on the right side and a split-face design. Just like the F 450 R, the RR also gets a stainless-steel underfloor exhaust. However, what stands out, though, is the weight: at 177 kg kerb weight, the faired RR is just 2 kg heavier than the naked F 450 R.
BMW F 450 RR: Engine and Performance
Power comes from a 420cc parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp at 8,750rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750rpm. The engine was first used in the F 450 GS, then the F 450 R, but BMW has tuned it for the RR’s sportier brief. It gets a 135-degree crankpin offset and a balance shaft, which BMW says help give it character without excessive vibration.
As for performance, BMW claims the RR can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds before hitting a top speed of 177 kmph. BMW further claims that 80 per cent of the engine’s maximum torque is available from 3,000rpm, so riders won't have to keep it spinning hard to access most of its pulling power. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.
Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000
Shift Assistant Pro, which allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts, comes standard on all variants except the base model. Globally, though, a reversible gearshift pattern is also available for riders who want a race-style setup on track.
BMW F 450 RR: Easy Ride Clutch
What we first saw on the BMW F 450 GS is also offered here. That is BMW's Easy Ride Clutch (ERC). It automatically operates the clutch based on engine speed, reducing the need to use the clutch lever in traffic and on the go. The ERC is included with the Innovation Package on the M Sport variant and can be retrofitted to the other versions globally.
BMW F 450 RR: Cycle Parts
The RR sits on a tubular steel frame, with the engine acting as a load-bearing member. The chassis is based on the F 450 GS platform but gets a setup tailored to the supersport format. A 43mm KYB upside-down fork handles suspension duties at the front, while the rear gets an aluminium swingarm and a KYB monoshock. The Sport suspension adds rebound and compression adjustment for the front fork, alongside adjustable preload and rebound at the rear.
Stopping power comes from a 310 mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston monobloc caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a ByBre single-piston caliper. ABS Pro, traction control, Dynamic Brake Control and engine drag torque control are standard. The baby RR rolls on 17-inch wheels on both ends.
BMW F 450 RR: Dimensions
Coming to dimensions, the F 450 RR is 2002mm long, 770mm wide, and has a seat height of 790mm. Its kerb weight, as mentioned previously, is 177 kh (178kg with ERC), while the fuel tank capacity is rated at 14 litres up to the brim.
BMW F 450 RR: Features and Variants
The F 450 RR gets Rain, Road and Race riding modes, along with a 6.5-inch TFT display, LED lighting, heated grips and a USB-C charging port. The display also supports phone calls, music and navigation. Globally, M Sport versions with Riding Modes Pro get additional screens showing lean angle, braking force and traction control data, as well as a lap timer.
BMW will offer four variants of the RR overseas. The base model comes in Cosmic Black, while the Sport version gets Racing Red, Shift Assistant Pro and Sport suspension. The M Sport variants get Snaefell White paint with M Motorsport detailing, along with Riding Modes Pro and the upgraded suspension. The range-topping M Sport with Innovation Package adds the Easy Ride Clutch.
BMW F 450 RR: Fuel Efficiency And Range
The 14-litre fuel tank is paired with a claimed fuel consumption figure of 3.8 litres per 100km, or around 26.3 kmpl. BMW says the bike can cover more than 350 km on a full tank, while the service interval is set at 10,000km.
BMW F 450 RR: India Launch
Fortunately for Indian buyers, the BMW F 450 RR is being built in India by TVS Motor Company, which could put the country among the first markets to get the motorcycle. It is expected to be showcased towards the end of 2026, with sales likely to begin in the first quarter of 2027. For context, the BMW F 450 GS is currently priced from Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the F 450 RR could be priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Related News
Popular BMW Models
- BMW
S 1000 RREx-Showroom Price₹ 23.75 - 30.85 Lakh
- BMW
G 310 RREx-Showroom Price₹ 2.9 - 3.05 Lakh
- BMW
C 400 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.5 Lakh
- BMW
K 1600 BEx-Showroom Price₹ 38 Lakh
- BMW
S 1000 REx-Showroom Price₹ 22.25 - 23.85 Lakh
- BMW
K 1600 GTLEx-Showroom Price₹ 38 Lakh
- BMW
CE 02 ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.5 Lakh
- BMW
CE 04 ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 15.25 Lakh
- BMW
F 450 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.95 - 5.6 Lakh
- BMW
F900 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 16 Lakh
- BMW
F900 GS AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.5 Lakh
- BMW
M 1000 REx-Showroom Price₹ 33.5 Lakh
- BMW
R 1300 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 24 - 28.11 Lakh
- BMW
R 1300 GS AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 26.5 Lakh
- BMW
R12Ex-Showroom Price₹ 22.5 Lakh
- BMW
R12 nineTEx-Showroom Price₹ 23.5 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jafar Rizvi | Oct 15, 2026BMW F 450 RR UnveiledThe BMW F 450 RR joins the F 450 family with S 1000 RR-inspired styling.5 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 15, 2026Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG vs Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications ComparedThe Mahindra XUV 3XO is now available with three powertrain options: petrol, diesel and CNG.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 15, 2026Stellantis To Launch 12 Citroen, Jeep Models In India By 2030Stellantis eyes branching out to new segments in the Indian market with seven all-new models, including an MPV and a premium pickup, on the cards.2 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Oct 15, 2026Jeep To Launch Toyota Hilux Rival In India By 2030Jeep could launch the Gladiator pickup in India by 2030, taking on the Toyota Hilux as part of Stellantis’ new roadmap.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 15, 2026Citroen Plots New Entry-Level Car For India Under Stellantis' FaSTLAne 2030 RoadmapThe A-segment car will be part of Stellantis’ 12-product plan for Jeep and Citroën over the next three years, backed by a fresh investment of approximately ₹4,000 crore.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Oct 15, 20262026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS Updated With TFT Console, 6-Speed GearboxUpdated top-spec Pulsar N250 SS will now come with a TFT display, 6-speed transmission as well as multiple riding modes.1 min read