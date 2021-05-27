BMW Group India Extends Warranty And Service/Repair Packages Till June 30, 2021

BMW Group India has announced that it will extend dealer warranty and service/repair inclusive packages till June 30, 2021. All BMW and Mini customers whose warranty and service/repair inclusive packages expire between March 31 and June 29, 2021 are eligible to avail this benefit. BMW says that this initiative is a part of company's focus on customer centricity and offers them complete peace of mind. Apart from BMW, other luxury car manufacturers like Audi India and Mercedes-Benz India too have announced warranty extension along with a host of mass market car manufacturers.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Group, we stand together - because that is our culture and a strong value system which has always stood the test of time. We have once again undertaken comprehensive measures to support our customers to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience of their BMW and Mini vehicles during this unprecedented time. With a network of dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong processes, we will make consistent efforts in ensuring complete peace of mind, both on and off the road."

Currently, BMW India offers three Service Inclusive packages - Oil Service Inclusive, Service Inclusive Basic and Service Inclusive Plus. The scope of services covered under each plan is different. Customers can pick any one for a duration / mileage of their choice starting from 3 years/40,000 km and extendable up to 10 years/200,000 km. The base package Oil Service Inclusive is specially designed for customer with low usage and covers only oil services of their vehicle. Service Inclusive Basic covers all regular maintenance work such as vehicle check and standard scopes, vehicle check, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service/replacement of air filter, fuel filter, micro filter, spark plugs and brake fluid. Service Inclusive Plus goes a step further and covers replacement of wear and tear items, brake pads, brake discs, wiper blades and clutch in addition to the above. Customers can purchase Service Inclusive for their existing cars as well, where the package begins from the date of purchase and not from the warranty start date.