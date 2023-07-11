BMW Patents Color-Changing Technology For Its Car’s Exteriors and Interiors

BMW has recently filed two patents to introduce flexible customization and personalization options for both the interior and exterior of its vehicles. The company aims to achieve this through the use of a decorative film that can conform to any three-dimensional surface. This development builds upon BMW's E Ink technology, which was previously showcased in the iX Flow concept and may soon be available as a factory option.

The first patent introduces a novel decorative layer, which BMW describes as a smart glass LCD or e-paper layer capable of switching between transparency and opacity, or between two colours. In addition, traditional wood veneer options are mentioned, catering to fans of classic BMW designs. The display layer comprises numerous display balls that can be black or white or any colour combination chosen by the customer. When an electric field is applied, the pigments move to opposing sides, creating the desired colour effect. The activation of the colour change can be controlled via a switch within the cabin. This technology can also be applied to interior design elements, further enhancing the customization options.

The second patent focuses on the application of the decorative film to any non-planar surface. To accommodate the film's pliability, BMW developed a film with thousands of star or diamond-shaped elements, that ensure a fit around areas of compression or expansion. Laser beams, cutting plotters, or other precision tools are utilized to create slits on the film's surface, which are invisible when the film is flat but allow for stretching in both transverse and longitudinal directions without visible gaps when applied to the vehicle.

BMW plans to offer the decorative film with an additional protective layer, similar to the process of wrapping a vehicle. This protective layer ensures the longevity and durability of the customized surface.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal