BMW, Valeo Co-Developing Next-Gen Self-Parking Tech

BMW and Valeno have undertaken the co-development of a new generation of self-parking (Automated Valet Parking in BMW speak) system that will be available in its upcoming Neue Klasse models. The new tech will not be limited to offering just steering and throttle inputs but also offer full autonomy including not requiring any driver supervision.

The new-gen technology will build on the self-parking software stack from the current BMW iX but with several enhancements to the processors and sensors. The latest system will let drivers exit the vehicle at a designated drop-off point in a parking lot and simply prompt the vehicle to park itself. The vehicle will by itself drive through the lot, identify an empty parking bay and simply slot itself in and switch off. The system in the iX currently can manoeuvre the SUV in and out of parking slots but requires the driver to be either inside or beside the vehicle.

Next-gen system will not require the driver to be present and monitor the vehicle.

Most current parking system require the driver to be present in the vehicle to monitor the vehicle and select vacant parking slots before handing over control to the vehicle which parks itself. Tesla adds to this with its Smart Summon function that lets the owner call the vehicle to him.

“This joint development is an important milestone for the BMW Group with regard to our next generation of automated driving and parking. With scalable L4 parking experiences, we confirm and strengthen our leading position in this domain. To create truly amazing end-user functions, state-of-the-art software, and hardware is needed in all aspects of the digital value chain, as well as the power of a fleet data ecosystem,” said Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President Driving Experience, BMW Group.

New autonomous parking system will also offer added functionality including autonomous charging and car washing should the infrastructure allow it.

BMW says that the next-gen autonomous parking function will be offered in two grades offering varying degrees of control. Type 1 will simply offer fully autonomous level 4 parking assistance with the sensors and controllers limited to just the vehicle while Type 2 will see the sensors and the parking system management system installed in the building or parking lot infrastructure which will then guide the vehicle. The Type 2 system will also offer greater functionalities including the ability to have the car autonomously be plugged in to charge.