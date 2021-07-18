BMW X1 20i Tech Edition: Top 5 Highlights

The BMW X1 20i Tech Edition was launched earlier this month and the luxury SUV gets a dose of new tech and features in order to make the model more interesting. It also comes at a time when the segment has a host of options from the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA to the Volvo XC40 and even the Audi Q2 in the same price band. The Tech Edition then adds more relevance to the X1 and will be liked by those who prefer a feature-friendly cabin along with BMW's driving dynamics. Here are the top five reasons that make the new BMW X1 Tech Edition something that you should consider.

Also Read: 2021 BMW X1 20i Tech Edition Launched In India

The Tech Edition's 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is larger over the 8.8-inch display on the other variants of the BMW X1

1. The BMW X1 Tech Edition brings a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen to the small German SUV. In comparison, other versions of the model make do with the smaller 8.8-inch infotainment screen as a standard fitment. For those who felt shortchanged by the rather small (by luxury car segment standards) screen, the new unit should definitely be more pleasing.

Features like the 205-watt Hi-Fi sound system, HUD and wireless charging are welcome additions to the luxury SUV

2. The X1 Tech Edition also adds wireless charging and a Head-up Display, along with a 205-watt Hi-Fi sound system. While the HUD unit is a fun addition, the wireless charging feature is a must-have and is now available on cars priced between Rs. 8-9 lakh.

The BMW X1 Tech Edition is offered only in two colours - Alpine White and Phytonic Blue

3. The BMW X1 Tech Edition benefits from all the upgrades that came along with the facelift. There are no specific changes for the special edition model but you do get two colour options - Alpine White and Phytonic Blue. The model also sports new 18-inch alloy wheels that add to the sporty appeal of the car. The cabin is finished in the Oster Black upholstery that will make for a nice contrast.

The BMW X1 Tech Edition is only offered with the 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that develops 189 bhp and 280 Nm

4. The BMW X1 20i Tech Edition is only offered with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine. The motor develops 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission that sends power only to the front wheels. The X1 has always been a delight to drive and expect the same with the same Tech Edition too. The SUV continues to get other features including the panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, six airbags, ABS, DSC, DTC, CBC, and 500 litres of boot capacity.

Also Read: BMW X1 Facelift Review

The X1 20i Tech Edition is offered on the baseline trim and is the most expensive when compared to the SportX and xLine variants

5. The BMW X1 Tech Edition is priced at Rs. 43 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it about Rs. 4.1 lakh more expensive than the entry-level X1 SportX variant, and Rs. 1.7 lakh costlier than the xLine variant. The new X1 Tech Edition is available in limited numbers and can be booked online on the company's website.