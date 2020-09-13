New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW's Munich Plant Is Ready To Produce The i4

At BMW Group Plant Munich, everything is in place for production of the fully electric BMW i4 to begin. After six weeks of intensive conversion work, series production of vehicles has resumed, with around 5,000 associates returning to the line.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
A new electric overhead conveyor has also been installed for BMW i4 production
Tech News

At BMW Group Plant Munich, everything is in place for production of the fully electric BMW i4 to begin. After six weeks of intensive conversion work, series production of vehicles has resumed, with around 5,000 associates returning to the line. Robert Engelhorn, Plant Director, Munich said, “Our plant can now manufacture the fully electric BMW i4 on the same line as diesel-, petrol- and hybrid-powered vehicles,”

Also Read: BMW i4 Concept Revealed; Production To Begin In 2021​

qod00oe

BMW has completed the comprehensive restructuring and conversion of the plant successfully

The entire development and conversion of the plant came at an investment of around €200 million. Approx. €700 million had already been invested between 2015 and 2018 to install a new, resource-efficient paintshop and extend the bodyshop for production of the BMW 3 Series. In recent weeks, a particular challenge facing the team was the confined space within the production halls, which made conversion and installation work difficult. Previous systems had to be removed with very little space to spare, and new ones installed and launched. Before the conversion work began, plans were made with the help of digital tools that simulated the line sections, system designs and production processes by virtual reality.

Additional systems were required merely for the floor assembly and rear section of the BMW i4, as the electric drive and high-voltage battery mean these are quite different from conventional architectures. The approximately 550 kg battery pack will be fitted to the body by a new, fully automated battery assembly system, which uses camera systems to check automatically if the battery pack is positioned correctly on the line. The battery pack is also transported to the line and bolted to the body fully automatically.

A new electric overhead conveyor has also been installed for BMW i4 production, along with stronger conveyors in the vehicle finish area. As the number of driver assistance systems, safety equipment and connectivity features steadily increases, function-testing of the various in-car innovations and technologies during production is becoming more and more complex. To meet the ever tougher quality requirements, Plant Munich is making greater use of digitally connected production and testing systems. Complex logistics and production processes are also supported by myriad digitalisation solutions and interconnected smart systems.

g2k55eno

BMW's Munich plant is ready to start assembling of the new i4 electric sedan

Also Read: 2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time​

0 Comments

Established back in 1922, the BMW Group's home plant is now set to deliver a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes not only the BMW i4 but also the combustion- and hybrid-powered BMW 3 Series Sedan and BMW 3 Series Touring, and the new BMW M3.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

BMW's Munich Plant Is Ready To Produce The i4 BMW's Munich Plant Is Ready To Produce The i4
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition
F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race  F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race 
MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Takes Pole Position As Yamaha Bags Top 4 Spots In San Marino GP MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Takes Pole Position As Yamaha Bags Top 4 Spots In San Marino GP
MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023 MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023
New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased
MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun
Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride
Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President
CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
JK Tyre Launches New Range Of Smart Tyres On Amazon JK Tyre Launches New Range Of Smart Tyres On Amazon
Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event
McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship
Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500 Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed
BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed
MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023
MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities