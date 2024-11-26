Login
BRANDED CONTENT: Mahindra’s Born Electric SUVs: What to expect from the biggest EV launch of the year

Ahead of the launch of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e, we take a quick look at their defining characteristics
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

    This evening, Mahindra will launch its much-awaited, born electric SUVs. The global launch will mark a pivotal moment in the journey of one of India’s most respected and innovative automakers. The BE 6e and the XEV 9e, the first two models from Mahindra’s new family of electric SUVs, are built on the company’s all-new INGLO EV platform. Here, we take a look at some of the attributes that make them special. 

     

    Mahindra BE 6e edited

     

    From concept to centrestage

     

    What we saw from Mahindra in 2022 may have looked too good to be true, but the born again electric concepts were not just a mere flight of fancy. From concept to production, the XUV.e9 evolved into the elegant XEV 9E, while the BE.05 became the svelte-yet-muscular BE 6E. Both embrace the realities of production without losing the arresting presence of the concepts, retaining the show-car aura that will draw endless attention on Indian roads. 

     

    Scalable platform

     

    The INGLO platform is scalable in nature and adjustable for size. With an Electric Origin approach, INGLO is designed entirely around electric-first principles. It will feature one of the industry’s lightest flat-floor skateboard structures, paired with high-density battery technology. INGLO will not just liberate cabin space, but its influence also extends to superior stability and handling. 

     

    Mahindra XEV 9e edited

     

    Top-notch performance

     

    A compact three-in-one powertrain, integrating motor, inverter, and transmission, will offer smashing performance, with outputs of 170-210 kW for rear-wheel drives. 

     

    Multiple Battery Packs

     

    Mahindra has confirmed that its first INGLO-underpinned SUVs will come with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.

     

    mahindra xev 9e be 6e to get 59 and 79 kwh lfp battery options inglo platform carandbike 2

     

    Rapid Charging

     

    The XEV and BE SUVs will support 175 kW DC fast-charging with a 20 to 80 per cent charge taking just 20 minutes.

     

    Level 2+ ADAS Ready

     

    The INGLO platform is futureproofed and will be able to support Level 2+ autonomous driver assistance systems with as many as 5 radar sensors.

     

    Semi-Active suspension

     

    Yes, expect some of the models in the XEV and BE range to come with adaptive suspension. This will be allied with high power steering and brake-by-wire tech to further enhance the driving experience. The SUVs will also feature intelligent drive modes that will adapt seamlessly to a range of driving environments. 

     

    World class safety 

     

    Since the the battery is placed at a low center of gravity, Mahindra’s revolutionary SUV s will have top notch stability and handling. The battery pack is integrated into the underbody and that creates a protective cage around the passenger cabin. Mahindra says that ultra-high-strength boron steel and reinforced frontal structures have been used to ensure unmatched safety. 

     

    # Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra electric cars# Mahindra electric car# Mahindra electric Vehicle# Mahindra electric SUV# Mahindra electric vehicles# Cars# Electric Cars
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

