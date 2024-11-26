BRANDED CONTENT: Mahindra’s Born Electric SUVs: What to expect from the biggest EV launch of the year

This evening, Mahindra will launch its much-awaited, born electric SUVs. The global launch will mark a pivotal moment in the journey of one of India’s most respected and innovative automakers. The BE 6e and the XEV 9e, the first two models from Mahindra’s new family of electric SUVs, are built on the company’s all-new INGLO EV platform. Here, we take a look at some of the attributes that make them special.

From concept to centrestage

What we saw from Mahindra in 2022 may have looked too good to be true, but the born again electric concepts were not just a mere flight of fancy. From concept to production, the XUV.e9 evolved into the elegant XEV 9E, while the BE.05 became the svelte-yet-muscular BE 6E. Both embrace the realities of production without losing the arresting presence of the concepts, retaining the show-car aura that will draw endless attention on Indian roads.

Scalable platform

The INGLO platform is scalable in nature and adjustable for size. With an Electric Origin approach, INGLO is designed entirely around electric-first principles. It will feature one of the industry’s lightest flat-floor skateboard structures, paired with high-density battery technology. INGLO will not just liberate cabin space, but its influence also extends to superior stability and handling.

Top-notch performance

A compact three-in-one powertrain, integrating motor, inverter, and transmission, will offer smashing performance, with outputs of 170-210 kW for rear-wheel drives.

Multiple Battery Packs

Mahindra has confirmed that its first INGLO-underpinned SUVs will come with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.

Rapid Charging

The XEV and BE SUVs will support 175 kW DC fast-charging with a 20 to 80 per cent charge taking just 20 minutes.

Level 2+ ADAS Ready

The INGLO platform is futureproofed and will be able to support Level 2+ autonomous driver assistance systems with as many as 5 radar sensors.

Semi-Active suspension

Yes, expect some of the models in the XEV and BE range to come with adaptive suspension. This will be allied with high power steering and brake-by-wire tech to further enhance the driving experience. The SUVs will also feature intelligent drive modes that will adapt seamlessly to a range of driving environments.

World class safety

Since the the battery is placed at a low center of gravity, Mahindra’s revolutionary SUV s will have top notch stability and handling. The battery pack is integrated into the underbody and that creates a protective cage around the passenger cabin. Mahindra says that ultra-high-strength boron steel and reinforced frontal structures have been used to ensure unmatched safety.