New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 4.80 Lakh

Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India have launched the BS6 Benelli TRK 502 in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 4.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The deliveries of the BS6 Benelli TRK 502 have now begun in India expand View Photos
The deliveries of the BS6 Benelli TRK 502 have now begun in India

Highlights

  • Price for BS6 Benelli TRK 502 start at Rs. 4.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • The adventure bike gets a BS6 compliant 500 cc parallel-twin engine
  • New features on offer as well

The BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Adventure bike has been now launched in India. The Metallic Dark Grey colour option is priced at ₹ 4.80 lakh while the Benelli Red and Pure White colour options are priced at ₹ 4.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India. The good news is that the BS6 variant is about ₹ 30,000 less than the BS4 variant. Bookings and deliveries for the BS6 TRK 502 are now open and interested customers can book the motorcycle by paying ₹ 10,000, at all 38 Benelli India dealerships across India. The 500 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine is now Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant and makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Also Read: Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 Launched In India

0ioiliak

(Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India, with the BS6 Benelli TRK 502)

Commenting on the TRK 502 launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, "We are delighted to introduce the BS6 TRK 502. It is the perfect amalgamation of an innovative technological phenomenon, unmatched ergonomics, enhanced functionality and uncompromised quality. With the transition to BS6 norms, we are confident in further strengthening our footprint in the premium touring segment." He further added, "We are working towards expanding our dealership reach and will continue to add more models in the BS6 format over the course of the year 2021, ensuring that there is something for every biking enthusiast in the Benelli portfolio."

Also Read: 2021 Benelli Leoncino 800 And Leoncino 800 Trail Makes Global Debut

Newsbeep
010gu0t

(Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the TRK 502 gets a bunch of new features as well )

0 Comments

Along with the BS6 engine, the BS6 Benelli TRK 502 also gets feature updates in the form of new Aluminium-frame hand guards, larger rear view mirrors backlit switchgear and a new instrument console, which is part digital, part analogue. The seating and ergonomics undergo a slight change as well. The styling of the motorcycle stays the same as before.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Benelli Bikes

  • Benelli Imperiale 400 Backview
    Benelli Imperiale 400 Backview
  • Benelli Imperiale 400 Topview
    Benelli Imperiale 400 Topview
  • Benelli Imperiale 400 Speedometer
    Benelli Imperiale 400 Speedometer
  • Benelli Trk 502 Front View
    Benelli Trk 502 Front View
  • Benelli Trk 502 Rear View
    Benelli Trk 502 Rear View
  • Benelli Trk 502 Red Colour
    Benelli Trk 502 Red Colour
  • Leoncino250 Leoncino Logo
    Leoncino250 Leoncino Logo
  • Leoncino250 Logo
    Leoncino250 Logo
  • Leoncino250 Dashboard
    Leoncino250 Dashboard
  • Leoncino Tyre
    Leoncino Tyre
  • Leoncino Headlight
    Leoncino Headlight
  • Leoncino Tank Logo
    Leoncino Tank Logo
  • Benelli Tnt 25 Front View
    Benelli Tnt 25 Front View
  • Benelli Tnt 25 Rear View
    Benelli Tnt 25 Rear View
  • Benelli Tnt 25 Side View
    Benelli Tnt 25 Side View
Gib 300x600
x
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Tesla Unveils New Model S & Model X With Futuristic Interiors 
Tesla Unveils New Model S & Model X With Futuristic Interiors 
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Revealed
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities