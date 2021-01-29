The BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Adventure bike has been now launched in India. The Metallic Dark Grey colour option is priced at ₹ 4.80 lakh while the Benelli Red and Pure White colour options are priced at ₹ 4.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India. The good news is that the BS6 variant is about ₹ 30,000 less than the BS4 variant. Bookings and deliveries for the BS6 TRK 502 are now open and interested customers can book the motorcycle by paying ₹ 10,000, at all 38 Benelli India dealerships across India. The 500 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine is now Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant and makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Also Read: Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 Launched In India

(Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India, with the BS6 Benelli TRK 502)

Commenting on the TRK 502 launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, "We are delighted to introduce the BS6 TRK 502. It is the perfect amalgamation of an innovative technological phenomenon, unmatched ergonomics, enhanced functionality and uncompromised quality. With the transition to BS6 norms, we are confident in further strengthening our footprint in the premium touring segment." He further added, "We are working towards expanding our dealership reach and will continue to add more models in the BS6 format over the course of the year 2021, ensuring that there is something for every biking enthusiast in the Benelli portfolio."

Also Read: 2021 Benelli Leoncino 800 And Leoncino 800 Trail Makes Global Debut

(Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the TRK 502 gets a bunch of new features as well )

Along with the BS6 engine, the BS6 Benelli TRK 502 also gets feature updates in the form of new Aluminium-frame hand guards, larger rear view mirrors backlit switchgear and a new instrument console, which is part digital, part analogue. The seating and ergonomics undergo a slight change as well. The styling of the motorcycle stays the same as before.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.