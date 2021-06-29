BS6 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift To Be Launched Around The Festive Season: Sources

The long-anticipated BS6 Skoda Kodiaq will go on sale in India this year, and it is expected to be launched around the festive season. Sources close to the company have informed carandbike that the updated Kodiaq, which will feature a BS6 compliant TSI petrol engine, will be launched in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the 2021 calendar year, which puts it around October or November 2021. The Kodiaq coming to India will be the facelifted version of the SUV, which was revealed globally earlier in April 2021.

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq for India will come with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI engine

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will come to Indian shores as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The SUV is likely to share its powertrain with the Tiguan Allspace, which comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI engine, which also powers the Superb and Octavia sedans in Skoda India's line-up. The engine is tuned to develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift comes with an updated face, featuring a new multi-slat grille with chrome details, flanked by a pair of sleek LED headlamps

Visually, the Kodiaq facelift comes with an updated face, which includes the new multi-slat butterfly grille with chrome details, flanked by a pair of sleek LED headlamps, and a new LED DRLs. The Kodiaq also gets new fog lamps and a new bumper which comes with a large end-to-end mesh grille. Globally, the SUV comes with a wide range of alloy wheels ranging between 17 - 20 inches, but as India is likely to get only one top-spec variant it will feature the bigger 20-inch wheels. The rear section too has been updated with a new roof-mounted spoiler, sculpted tailgate, new sharp-looking wraparound LED taillamps and a muscular rear bumper.

While the overall layout of the cabin remain unchanged, it gets a new steering wheel, updated infotainment system and instrument cluster and new massage seats that will be optional.

The cabin of the Kodiaq facelift has also been updated. While the overall layout and design look similar, the SUV does get new elements like the two-spoke, leather-wrapped steering which we have already seen on the Superb, Octavia and the new Kushaq. The SUV also comes with an updated 9.2-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, along with new massage seats that will be optional. Skoda also offers the option for eco seats, which are made using recycled vegetable materials, however, it's too soon to say whether India will get it or not. There's an updated Canton sound system with ten speakers on offer with a trunk-mounted subwoofer.