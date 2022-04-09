Bugatti Issues Recall For The Chiron Over Loose Screw Issue

Bugatti has issued a recall for the Chiron that were assembled on November 19, 2017 to tighten a loose screw. In a report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Bugatti mentioned that installation of one of the two screws holding the front frame of the Chiron has a torque rating of 9 Newton-meters instead of the recommended minimum torque rating of 19 Nm. Bugatti found on March 3, 2022, that the torque wrench gave no indication of the affected screw not reaching the minimum required torque amount.

The technicians at Bugatti will check the screw's torque and will tighten it to the required and prescribed specification.

Bugatti began an internal investigation by going through the screw connection database for the entire Chiron production run and on March 21, Bugatti took the call to recall the car. Bugatti will handle the transport of this Chiron to the nearest authorized workshop. The technicians there will check the screw's torque and will tighten it to the required and prescribed specification. According to news reports, Bugatti now has a full order book for the Chiron to complete the entire 500-car production run.

Bugatti is now gearing up to introduce the successor to the Chiron and it will be the first new model to hit the road after the supercar maker joined hands with Rimac. Bugatti plans to showcase the Chiron successor to its prospective customers this year itself and most likely it will also start taking bookings for the new model. That said, the global debut of the new model for the masses is likely to happen in 2024.