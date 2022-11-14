BYD Atto 3 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 33.99 Lakh

BYD India has launched the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in the country at a price of Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is the first passenger-centric model introduced by the company after the BYD E6 electric SUV launched last year for the commercial fleet. The company also revealed that it has received close to 1,500 bookings for its flagship electric SUV in the country, as the deliveries will commence in January 2023, after the Auto Expo.

Also Read: BYD India Inaugurates New Passenger Vehicle Showroom In Chennai

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, of Electric Passenger Vehicles, BYD India said, “We are delighted at the overwhelming response from our customers and thank them for joining the EV journey towards a sustainable future. We are eager to introduce BYD Atto 3 to the world and plan to expand its availability in the future.”

The BYD Atto 3 is a mid-sized electric SUV that finds the closest competition with the MG ZS EV and even the Hyundai Kona Electric. To give perspective, the 2022 MG ZS EV has a claimed range of 461 km while the Hyundai Kona Electric gives a range of 471 km from its larger 64 kWh battery while the smaller 39.2 kWh battery provides with 300 km range. The BYD Atto 3 features fast charging from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.3 seconds.

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Booking Open For Rs. 50,000; Deliveries To Begin In January 2023

The BYD Atto 3 also features the Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating screen, 360° camera view, NFC card key, and a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station. The car also features wireless charging, a one-touch electric control tailgate, an 8-speaker audio system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, LED rear lights, multi-colour gradient ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm, PM 2.5 air filter, and CN95 air filter, etc.