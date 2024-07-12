Login
BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence: Range, Features, Powertrain And Price Compared

BYD recently introduced a new base variant for the Atto 3 SUV, which positions it to take on the top-spec MG ZS EV. Here’s how the two match up on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BYD Atto 3 is the larger vehicle among the two.
  • Atto 3 has the more powerful motor.
  • MG ZS EV Essence is equipped with ADAS, not found in the entry-level Atto 3.

BYD India recently introduced two new variants for its Atto 3 all-electric SUV. Named the Dynamic and Premium, the variants sit below the Superior trim (priced at Rs 33.99 lakh) that was previously offered on the Atto 3 and are priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (Dynamic) and Rs 29.85 lakh (Premium) respectively. With the new base variant (Dynamic), the Atto 3 is now Rs 9 lakh more affordable than before, while featuring a smaller battery pack and missing out on a few features. In terms of pricing, the Atto 3 is now well placed to take on the fully-loaded MG ZS EV Essence (priced at Rs 25.23 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). So just how closely matched are the two SUVs on paper? Let's find out.

 

Also Read: 2024 BYD Atto 3: Variants Explained
 

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: Design and Dimensions


 BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence Price Specifications and Features Compared

The Atto 3 is the fresher design of the two.

 

In terms of design, the Atto 3 is easily the more contemporary-looking model here with styling cues such as the sharp-looking headlamps, outlined by DRLs, and merged with a silver strip up front along with the edgy-looking alloy wheels and connected tail lamp setup. The MG ZS EV on the other hand, is merely a facelifted version of a design that is now six years old. On the inside, however, it is immediately apparent that designers have opted for a more offbeat, futuristic look for the Atto 3‘s cabin. While that may not be to everyone’s taste, the ZS EV’s cabin has a more simplistic design, which may appeal to a wider audience.

 

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence Price Specifications and Features Compared 3

The MG ZS EV has a more simplistic cabin

 

 BYD Atto 3 DynamicMG ZS EV
Length4455 mm4314 mm
Width1875 mm1809 mm
Height1615 mm1644 mm
Wheelbase2720 mm2549 mm

 

In terms of dimensions, the Atto 3 is the larger SUV here by a significant margin, being 141 mm longer, and having a 171 mm longer wheelbase than the ZS EV. The BYD is also 66 mm wider than the MG, which should give it the upper hand in terms of outright roominess. However, the MG ZS EV is taller, with a height of 1644 mm, making it 29 mm taller than the BYD.

 

Also Read: More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh
 

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: Powertrain

 

 BYD Atto 3 DynamicMG ZS EV
Electric Motor Single motorSingle motor
Power201 bhp173.5 bhp
Torque310 Nm280 Nm
0 to 100 kmph 7.9 seconds8.5 seconds

 

The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic also has the upper hand in terms of performance as its single electric motor churns out a peak 201 bhp and 310 Nm. The MG however, is not too far behind with its electric motor putting out a decent 173.5 bhp and 280 Nm. MG Motor India claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 8.5 seconds, while the Atto 3 completes the sprint in a quicker 7.9 seconds. 

 

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence Price Specifications and Features Compared 2
 The BYD's powertrain setup makes more power than the MG ZS EV

 

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: Battery and Range

 

 BYD Atto 3 DynamicMG ZS EV
Battery Capacity49.92 kWh50.3 kWh
Range468 km461 km 
AC Charging Time (10 to 100%)8 hours (7 kW)8.5 to 9 hours (7.4 kW)
DC Charging Time (10 to 80%)50 minutes (70 kW)60 minutes (50 kW)

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence Price Specifications and Features Compared 4
The MG ZS EV can be fully charged in 8.5 to 9 hours using a 7.4 kW AC charger.

 

The battery packs on both EVs have a similar capacity of around 50 kWh. Range figures are also similar, although the Atto 3’s is marginally higher, amounting to 468 km, 7 km higher than the MG. The BYD’s AC charging time from 0 to 100 per cent amounts to 8 hours, while the MG can be fully charged in 8.5 to 9 hours. However, with a higher 70 kW DC fast charging capability, the BYD can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the MG, with a lower 50 kW DC fast charging capability can do the same in 60 minutes.

 

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence Price Specifications and Features Compared 6

The BYD Atto 3 can be fully charged in 8 hours using a 7 kW AC charger.

 

Also Read: MG Cloud EV Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely Later This Year
 

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: Features 


On the feature front, both SUVs have their hits and misses. Most notably, the BYD Atto 3 Dynamic lacks advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) offered in the ZS EV Essence. This includes a suite of features such as traffic jam assist (TJA), forward collision warning (FCW), speed assist system (SAS), and adaptive cruise control (ACC), among others. ADAS is available on the Atto 3, but only with the top-spec Superior variant. The Atto 3, however, even in its base spec, is offered with seven airbags, over the six airbags offered in MG ZS EV.

 

 

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence Price Specifications and Features Compared 5
The Atto 3 has a larger 12.8-inch infotainment screen that can also be rotated.

 

Furthermore, the Atto 3 also packs a larger 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, compared to the ZS EV’s fixed 10.8-inch unit. The digital instruments display on the MG, however, is larger than the BYD's. The BYD also offers power adjustment for the front passenger seat, aside from the driver's seat, unlike the MG, where only the driver's side seat is electrically adjustable. Another miss on the ZS EV is the non-availability of a powered tailgate, which is present on the Atto 3.

 

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence Price Specifications and Features Compared 7

Both vehicles come with a panoramic sunroof

 

However, both vehicles are equipped with a long list of features including a panoramic sunroof, six-way power adjustable driver seat, wireless charging, keyless entry and start along with an air filtration system.

 

BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: Price Comparison 


Between the two EVs, the MG ZS EV is definitely the more accessible vehicle, with prices ranging from Rs 18.98 lakh for the base Executive trim to Rs 25.44 lakh for the top-of-the-line Essence variant. The BYD Atto 3 on the other hand, starts at Rs 24.99 lakh, going up to Rs 33.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line Superior trim.

