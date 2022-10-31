  • Home
  • News
  • BYD India Inaugurates New Passenger Vehicle Showroom In Chennai

BYD India Inaugurates New Passenger Vehicle Showroom In Chennai

The new dealership will provide access to the company's electric vehicle range including the e6 MPV and Atto 3 electric SUV.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
31-Oct-22 08:13 PM IST
BYD India Inaugurates New Passenger Vehicle Showroom In Chennai banner
Highlights
  • This is BYD India's first showroom in Chennai
  • The new dealership is spread across 20,000 sq.ft. and is a 3S facility
  • BYD India has begun accepting bookings for the Atto 3 for Rs. 50,000

Chinese auto major, BYD has inaugurated its new passenger vehicle showroom in Chennai. The automaker has partnered with KUN Group, which will run and manage the new dealership. This is BYD India's first showroom in the city. The new dealership will provide access to the company's electric vehicle range including the e6 MPV and Atto 3 electric SUV. The new dealership is spread across 20,000 sq.ft. and is a 3S facility (Sales, Spares & Services).

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Booking Open For Rs. 50,000; Deliveries To Begin In January 2023

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of the Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, "We are extremely happy to announce the first passenger vehicles showroom in Chennai with KUN BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Chennai market. We are in the process of expanding our dealer network nationally. The state has been a key part of our growth strategy in India, and we are confident that this dealership will set new benchmarks in the region."

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will be the company's next launch with deliveries set to begin in January 2023

 

U. Venkatesh, Chairman of KUN Group, said, "KUN is very proud to represent BYD in the state of Tamil Nadu and will deliver the highest level of sales and service standards to our valuable customers. We believe that BYD is the world-leading player in the global electric mobility market and this partnership will help us create new electric pathways in India's future."

While the BYD e6 electric MPV is already on sale, the automaker will soon begin sales of the Atto 3 SUV. The company has begun accepting bookings for the SUV for a token of Rs. 50,000 while deliveries of the first 500 units will begin in January 2023. The model comes with a 60.48 kWh BYD BladeBattery and promises a range of 521 km on a single charge. Prices will be announced closer to the delivery date. 

Related Articles
Buffet-Backed BYD Taps India As Latest Market Amid Global Push
Buffet-Backed BYD Taps India As Latest Market Amid Global Push
2 days ago
Toyota To Produce Electric Car Powered By BYD Batteries In China
Toyota To Produce Electric Car Powered By BYD Batteries In China
4 days ago
BYD Flags Huge Quarterly Profit Jump As China Sales Surge Past Tesla
BYD Flags Huge Quarterly Profit Jump As China Sales Surge Past Tesla
4 days ago
Buffet-Backed BYD Taps India As Latest Market Amid Global Push
Buffet-Backed BYD Taps India As Latest Market Amid Global Push
4 days ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

BYD Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Should 6 airbags be mandatory for all cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh