BYD India Inaugurates New Passenger Vehicle Showroom In Chennai

Chinese auto major, BYD has inaugurated its new passenger vehicle showroom in Chennai. The automaker has partnered with KUN Group, which will run and manage the new dealership. This is BYD India's first showroom in the city. The new dealership will provide access to the company's electric vehicle range including the e6 MPV and Atto 3 electric SUV. The new dealership is spread across 20,000 sq.ft. and is a 3S facility (Sales, Spares & Services).

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of the Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, "We are extremely happy to announce the first passenger vehicles showroom in Chennai with KUN BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Chennai market. We are in the process of expanding our dealer network nationally. The state has been a key part of our growth strategy in India, and we are confident that this dealership will set new benchmarks in the region."

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will be the company's next launch with deliveries set to begin in January 2023

U. Venkatesh, Chairman of KUN Group, said, "KUN is very proud to represent BYD in the state of Tamil Nadu and will deliver the highest level of sales and service standards to our valuable customers. We believe that BYD is the world-leading player in the global electric mobility market and this partnership will help us create new electric pathways in India's future."

While the BYD e6 electric MPV is already on sale, the automaker will soon begin sales of the Atto 3 SUV. The company has begun accepting bookings for the SUV for a token of Rs. 50,000 while deliveries of the first 500 units will begin in January 2023. The model comes with a 60.48 kWh BYD BladeBattery and promises a range of 521 km on a single charge. Prices will be announced closer to the delivery date.