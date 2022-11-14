BYD India To Expand Its Network To 24 Showrooms By Year-End; Will Touch 53 Outlets End Of 2023

BYD India, the local arm of China’s BYD Auto Co., has said that the company plans to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities by the end of this year. The company has launched its second electric vehicle, the BYD Atto 3 in India, and wants to expand its network to ensure the seamless availability of the new EV. The carmaker currently has 19 dealer outlets listed on its website, and 5 more will be added by the end of 2022. BYD says that the larger plan is to have at least 53 showrooms in India by the end of 2023.

BYD India began its passenger EV journey in India last year, in 2021, with the launch of the E6 electric MPV. Until recently it was on sale only for fleet operators, however, now the company has started selling it to private buyers as well. Now, the carmaker has also launched the new Atto 3 electric SUV, priced at Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the EV will be on display at all exiting BYD showrooms. Deliveries for the new EV will commence in January 2023.

The new BYD Atto 3 is built on the company’s e-Platform 3.0 designed exclusively for pure electric vehicles. The Atto 3 comes with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that makes around 150 kW or 201 bhp and develops 310 Nm of peak torque. The SUV comes with a single-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. India only gets one top-spec variant of the car that comes with 60.48 kWh BYD BladeBattery (LFP) offering an ARAI claimed range of 521 km. The electric SUV also support DC fast charging and the battery pack can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the same with an AC charger would take around 9.5 to 10 hours.

BYD India has also confirmed that it will participate in the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market.