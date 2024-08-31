Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqTata Harrier EVTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Unveiled At Chengdu Motor Show

The Xia MPV measures over five metres in length and features a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Xia MPV has a wheelbase of 3045 mm
  • Employs a plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • To launch in China first

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has unveiled its luxury MPV, the BYD Xia, at the 2024 Chengdu Motor Show. Aimed squarely at the Lexus LM MPV or even the Toyota Vellfire, the Xia is well over five metres in length and features a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

 

Also Read: BYD M6 Electric MPV With 3-Row Seating Is Coming To India; Launch Imminent
 BYD Xia MPV 1

The exterior of the Xia MPV is in line with BYD’s existing design language as seen in other vehicles in its lineup. The front end is dominated by a large trapezoidal grille flanked by sleek LED headlights while the brand’s logo sits above it. It sports a flat roofline, rear sliding doors, and a roof spoiler. At the rear, it has a single, full-width LED taillight.

 

The dimensions of the Xia are 5145mm in length, 1970mm in width, and 1805mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3045mm. While the interior of the BYD Xia was not revealed at the motor show, however, there would be no shortage of tech in the cabin. 

 

Also Read: 2025 BYD Seal EV Revealed With Updated Powertrains, New Interior & LiDAR Tech

BYD Xia MPV 2

The BYD Xia is powered by the company's 5th-generation DM hybrid powertrain. It is likely to be equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 152 bhp, paired with an electric motor that delivers 264 bhp. Although not officially confirmed, the Xia is expected to have an all-electric range of 200 km enabled by a large Blade battery.
 

The Xia is set to launch in the Chinese market this year, with a starting price of 300,000 yuan (approximately Rs 35.46 lakh). 

 

In the Indian market, BYD currency retails the Atto 3 compact SUV and the Seal Sedan. The E6 MPV has been due for an update as it was the company’s first vehicle in India and will soon be replaced by the BYD M6, an upgraded version of the E6 electric MPV.

# BYD# Build Your Dreams# BYD Xia# BYD Xia MPV# Xia MPV# Xia# MPVs# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • An evolution of the e6, the BYD M6 will pack a fresh new look, along with an extra row of seats; likely to feature a panoramic sunroof.
    BYD M6 Electric MPV With 3-Row Seating Is Coming To India; Launch Imminent
  • The electric sedan gets substantial upgrades under the skin and now sits on the company's new 800Ve-Platform 3.0 EVO architecture.
    2025 BYD Seal EV Revealed With Updated Powertrains, New Interior & LiDAR Tech
  • BYD recently introduced a new base variant for the Atto 3 SUV, which positions it to take on the top-spec MG ZS EV. Here’s how the two match up on paper.
    BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence: Range, Features, Powertrain And Price Compared
  • Bookings for the Seal opened in late February with the first 500 units booked within 2 weeks.
    BYD Seal Bookings Cross 1,000 Units Within 3 Months
  • We see how Xiaomi's first-ever electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, stacks up against two popular electric sedans sold in global markets.
    Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared

Latest News

  • The Xia MPV measures over five metres in length and features a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.
    BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Unveiled At Chengdu Motor Show
  • At this price, the Chetak Blue 3202 undercuts the Urbane variant by Rs 8,000.
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • Kia India has rolled out a new ‘Kia Subscribe’ programme that enables customers to opt for any Kia vehicle on a subscription basis.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India
  • Royal Enfield will be launching the updated Classic 350 tomorrow following its unveiling earlier this month.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: What To Expect
  • The upcoming Alcazar facelift gets a notable makeover compared to the outgoing SUV. We tell you all about it.
    Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features
  • The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
    Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme
  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has said that the Bajaj ethanol motorcycle will be unveiled in September 2024.
    Bajaj Ethanol Motorcycle To Be Launched This Year
  • Second-gen GranTurismo features an evolutionary design and drops V8 in favour of a twin-turbo V6.
    New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore
  • The RUV350 is capable of offering a true range of 120 kilometres in Eco mode on a single charge and is rated to achieve a top speed of 75 kmph
    BGauss RUV350 Production Commenced

Popular BYD Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved