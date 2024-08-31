BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Unveiled At Chengdu Motor Show

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has unveiled its luxury MPV, the BYD Xia, at the 2024 Chengdu Motor Show. Aimed squarely at the Lexus LM MPV or even the Toyota Vellfire, the Xia is well over five metres in length and features a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

The exterior of the Xia MPV is in line with BYD’s existing design language as seen in other vehicles in its lineup. The front end is dominated by a large trapezoidal grille flanked by sleek LED headlights while the brand’s logo sits above it. It sports a flat roofline, rear sliding doors, and a roof spoiler. At the rear, it has a single, full-width LED taillight.

The dimensions of the Xia are 5145mm in length, 1970mm in width, and 1805mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3045mm. While the interior of the BYD Xia was not revealed at the motor show, however, there would be no shortage of tech in the cabin.

The BYD Xia is powered by the company's 5th-generation DM hybrid powertrain. It is likely to be equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 152 bhp, paired with an electric motor that delivers 264 bhp. Although not officially confirmed, the Xia is expected to have an all-electric range of 200 km enabled by a large Blade battery.



The Xia is set to launch in the Chinese market this year, with a starting price of 300,000 yuan (approximately Rs 35.46 lakh).

In the Indian market, BYD currency retails the Atto 3 compact SUV and the Seal Sedan. The E6 MPV has been due for an update as it was the company’s first vehicle in India and will soon be replaced by the BYD M6, an upgraded version of the E6 electric MPV.