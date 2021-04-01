Car Sales March 2021: Hyundai Sells 52,600 Units In The Domestic Market

Hyundai has announced that the company has sold 52,600 units in the domestic market in March 2021. According to the company it has registered 100 per cent growth when compared to the same period last year. We'd like to tell our readers that it was in March last year that the nation went into lockdown because of the pandemic and the company couldn't sell vehicles in the last week of the month. However, the growth in sales is noteworthy because the company sold 51,600 units in the domestic market in February 2021 and this meant that sales grew by 1.34 per cent month-on-month.

The Creta and the i20 have been the cars raking in the sales for Hyundai

Exports for the company too grew as the company managed to ship 12,021 units from the country. Hyundai showed a growth of over 100 per cent here as well as it had exported just 5,979 units during the same period last year. The company has, however, shown a good growth in terms of exports as they have increased by 17.85 per cent when compared to February 2021 (10,200 units)

Hyundai will soon launch the Alcazar 7-seater SUV in the country

The new-generation Creta, i20 have spearheaded the growth in sales and now the company is all set to launch a new 7-seater SUV the Alcazar in the country very soon and given that this bodytype has done very well for the company in the country, it will be interesting to see how it pushes sales for the company in the coming financial year.

