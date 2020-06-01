Car Sales May 2020: Honda Cars India Records 96.72 Per Cent Drop In Domestic Sales

Honda Cars India has recorded a year-on-year sales decline of 96.72 per cent dispatching just 375 units in May 2020 as compared to 11,442 units sold in the same month last year. Like other carmakers in India, even Honda Cars India recorded zero sales in April 2020 in the domestic market while in March 2020 its domestic sales stood at 3697 units. That said, the Japanese carmaker has retailed 1900 units last month from its 280 dealerships which have started operations post lockdown.

Speaking on the market situation in May 2020, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales- Honda Cars India said, "During May, after roll out of several relaxations from central & state government, we focused on re-opening of our network while ensuring strict adherence to the sanitization, safety & distancing guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Against all odds, our dealers have now been able to operationalise almost 280 facilities pan India. As a result, we were able to deliver more than 1,900 units to our customers. The domestic wholesale last month was of course quite limited due to the negligible inventory available at our factory before the lockdown."

Honda is gearing up to launch the new-generation Honda City in India.

Ensuring contactless experience for its customers, last month, Honda also introduced an online booking platform for its customers called 'Honda from Home', promising a secure car buying experience that can be undertaken in five easy steps. It is also gearing up to launch the new-generation Honda City in India which will be on sale alongside the existing model and is expected to give the company a much needed shot in the arm. The company also resumed production at its Tapukara plant last month.

