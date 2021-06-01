Car Sales May 2021: Honda Cars India Sold 2,032 Units In The Domestic Market Amidst COVID Restrictions

Honda Cars India has released the monthly sales numbers for May 2021, and last month, the company's domestic sales stood at 2,032 units. Compared to the 9,072 units sold a month ago, in April 2021, the company registered a Month-on-Month decline of nearly 78 per cent. However, we need to also consider the fact that the nation is currently battling the second wave of the coronavirus, and there has been a near-total lockdown in several states, which has directly impacted the company's production and sales.

At the same time, compared to the 375 units sold a year ago, in May 2020, Honda witnessed a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 81 per cent. However, we need to consider the fact that last year the nation was still coming out of a countrywide lockdown, so this growth is nothing but an anomaly. As for exports, in May 2021, Honda Cars India sold 385 units, witnessing a 60 per cent MoM decline compared to the 970 units exported in April 2021. Honda's total sales for May 2021 stood at 2417 units, a 76 per cent MoM decline compared to the 10,042 units sold in April 2021.

Honda undertook extended maintenance-related shutdown of its factory leading to limited production in May 2021

Commenting on the business situation in May 2021, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, "Multiple state-wide lockdowns throughout the country to control the spike in COVID-19 infections in May 2021 impacted retail business. During last month, we also undertook extended maintenance-related shutdown of our factory leading to limited production but effectively breaking the chain amidst a high number of cases in north India. With the increase in the pace of vaccination and the declining cases, we expect markets will open gradually allowing business continuity."

Goel further stated that the company will closely monitor the on-ground situation with its dealer partners to understand the consumer sentiment and accordingly plan Honda's production and supplies in the coming months.