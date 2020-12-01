New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Car Sales November 2020: Toyota Records 2.4 Per Cent Growth In Year-on-Year Sales

language dropdown

Toyota India despatched 8,508 vehicles registering a sales growth of 2.4 per cent in November 2020 as compared to 8,312 vehicles sold in the corresponding month last year.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Toyota India sold a total of 8,508 units in the month of November 2020 expand View Photos
Toyota India sold a total of 8,508 units in the month of November 2020

Highlights

  • Toyota India recorded a 2.4% growth in over sales in November 2020
  • The company had sold 8,312 units in the domestic market in November 2019
  • Toyotas Dhanteras retail sales spiked 12 per cent this year

Toyota India has announced the sales numbers for the month of November 2020. The Japanese carmaker sold a total of 8508 units in November 2020 registering a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 2.4 per cent against 8312 units sold in the same month last year. The carmaker witnessed positive momentum in sales and customer orders in the festive month. Toyota registered a month-on-month (M-o-M) decline of 31 per cent, as against 12,373 units which were retailed in October 2020. A steep decline in M-o-M sales indicates that the festive period buzz has started to weaken.

Also Read: Toyota India Witnesses 12% Growth In Retail Sales During Dhanteras​

9nt8a3tg

Toyota launched the Innova Crysta facelift in India last month

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service- TKM said, "The company has been witnessing a gradual yet steady recovery owing to factors such as pent up & festive season demand as well as consolidation of the market at the lower end due to increasing preference for personal mobility amongst customers. An array of attractive offers and finance schemes have also helped us maintain our momentum, thereby helping us achieve a growth over wholesales when compared to the corresponding period last year."

He further stated, "We also introduced the new Innova Crysta last month and the new model has received a tremendous response from our customers. Its predecessor, the 1st generation Innova Crysta has sold close to 300,000 units since its launch in 2016 in India. We are very thankful to our customers who have appreciated the Innova Crysta and cannot wait to welcome more new customers into the Toyota family with the all-new 2nd generation Innova Crysta."

Newsbeep
7a49pt38

Toyota recorded 12 per cent growth in retail sales during Dhanteras this year

Also Read: Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why​

0 Comments

During the festive period, the carmaker registered 10-13 per cent increase in orders. With increased demand, the company also saw a 12 per cent increase in retail sales when compared to the festive period in 2019. The production & wholesale numbers were also impacted due to the lockout situation declared by the company at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka, owing to the illegal strike called upon by the members of TKM union.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Glanza

Hatchback, 19.6 - 23.9 Kmpl
Toyota Glanza
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,487 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 14.24 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.66 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,493 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Vellfire

MUV, 58 Kmpl
Toyota Vellfire
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 83.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,73,332 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Yaris

Sedan, 17.1 - 17.8 Kmpl
Toyota Yaris
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,956 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Camry

Sedan, 19.16 Kmpl
Toyota Camry
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 80,999 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
02:39
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-20 05:49 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:22
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Sep-20 07:33 PM IST
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
03:19
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Sep-20 09:41 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
03:09
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Aug-20 06:21 PM IST
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
04:02
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Jul-20 08:39 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
03:20
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jul-20 05:06 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
03:28
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Jun-20 09:30 PM IST
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Auto Headlamps
Auto Headlamps
Electric Fold Orvms
Electric Fold Orvms
Follow Me Home Headlamp
Follow Me Home Headlamp
Toyota Etios Side View
Toyota Etios Side View
Toyota Etios Rear Back
Toyota Etios Rear Back
Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Black
Black
Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
Toyota Yaris Front Profile
Toyota Yaris Front Profile
Toyota Yaris Rear Profile
Toyota Yaris Rear Profile
Toyota Yaris Front View
Toyota Yaris Front View
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities