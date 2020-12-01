Car Sales November 2020: Toyota Records 2.4 Per Cent Growth In Year-on-Year Sales

Toyota India has announced the sales numbers for the month of November 2020. The Japanese carmaker sold a total of 8508 units in November 2020 registering a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 2.4 per cent against 8312 units sold in the same month last year. The carmaker witnessed positive momentum in sales and customer orders in the festive month. Toyota registered a month-on-month (M-o-M) decline of 31 per cent, as against 12,373 units which were retailed in October 2020. A steep decline in M-o-M sales indicates that the festive period buzz has started to weaken.

Also Read: Toyota India Witnesses 12% Growth In Retail Sales During Dhanteras​

Toyota launched the Innova Crysta facelift in India last month

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service- TKM said, "The company has been witnessing a gradual yet steady recovery owing to factors such as pent up & festive season demand as well as consolidation of the market at the lower end due to increasing preference for personal mobility amongst customers. An array of attractive offers and finance schemes have also helped us maintain our momentum, thereby helping us achieve a growth over wholesales when compared to the corresponding period last year."

He further stated, "We also introduced the new Innova Crysta last month and the new model has received a tremendous response from our customers. Its predecessor, the 1st generation Innova Crysta has sold close to 300,000 units since its launch in 2016 in India. We are very thankful to our customers who have appreciated the Innova Crysta and cannot wait to welcome more new customers into the Toyota family with the all-new 2nd generation Innova Crysta."

Toyota recorded 12 per cent growth in retail sales during Dhanteras this year

Also Read: Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why​

During the festive period, the carmaker registered 10-13 per cent increase in orders. With increased demand, the company also saw a 12 per cent increase in retail sales when compared to the festive period in 2019. The production & wholesale numbers were also impacted due to the lockout situation declared by the company at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka, owing to the illegal strike called upon by the members of TKM union.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.