carandbike Awards 2021: Kookhyun Shim Receives Business Leader Of The Year Award

Kookhyun Shim, the CEO and Managing Director of Kia Motors India has been felicitated with the 2021 CNB Business Leader of the Year award. The India head of the South Korean carmaker, who took the helm of the company in January 2018, has managed to help Kia India become the fourth largest car manufacturer in the country, with a market share of over 5 per cent in just 2 years. It was his strategic insight and acumen that led the company to this staggering success that too with just three products in its line-up.

With over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Kookhyun Shim helped Kia build a strong product plan for the Indian market. It was under his leadership that Kia Motors India launched its maiden product, the Seltos, which has sold over 1.60 lakh units in India already. It was followed by Kia's flagship product for India - the Carnival MPV, which too has managed to set new standards in the premium MPV segment.

Shim's contributions have also been integral towards the development and launch of the company's first 'Made-In-India, for the World' SUV - the Kia Sonet. In fact, in less than six months, Kia Motors India has sold over 62,000 units of the SUV showing the product's strength. In fact it has even won the 2021 CNB subcompact SUV of the Year and CNB Car of the Year awards. Furthermore, he also oversaw the timely completion of the company's 536-acre manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

In a nutshell, by building a strong product line-up, a wide dealer network, and by democratising connected car technology, Kia Motors India, led by its CEO and Managing Director, Kookhyun Shim, has today built a strong customer base, which is currently over 2 lakh vehicles strong. And thus, making him the perfect recipient for this year's CNB Business Leader of the Year award.

