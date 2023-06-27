  • Home
Carlos Ghosn Files $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Nissan Alleging Defamation, Slander, and Evidence Fabrication

Former Alliance chairman maintains his innocence and states he will dedicate all his time necessary to prove it.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
27-Jun-23 12:22 PM IST
Highlights
  • Ghosn's lawsuit seeks $588 million in lost remuneration and $500 million in moral damages
  • Ghosn was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of under-reporting earnings and misappropriation of funds
  • Ghosn has long alleged that the proceedings in Japan were rigged against him

Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi, has filed a lawsuit seeking approximately $1 billion in damages against Nissan and other parties. As per a Reuters report, Ghosn has levelled allegations of defamation, slander, libel, and fabrication of material evidence in the lawsuit.

 

Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan in late 2018, maintains his innocence and claims that his detention was part of a conspiracy by Nissan. The allegations against Ghosn in Japan include under-reporting earnings, breach of trust, and misappropriation of company funds, which he denies, asserting that they were fabricated to undermine his position.

As per the report, Ghosn is seeking $ 588 million in lost remuneration as well as $ 500 million in moral damages.

 

Ghosn has been unable to leave Lebanon since 2019 following an Interpol Red Notice being issued against him in Japan. His lawsuit alleges that crimes were committed in several countries, including Lebanon, Japan, France, Brazil, the United States, and the Netherlands, emphasising the violation of the "sanctity of a residence." Ghosn alleges that documents were taken from his home in Lebanon under false pretences on the day he was arrested in Japan. 

 

Ghosn and the Renault-Nissan alliance have been part of a long and drawn-out legal battle since the former’s arrest in 2019. Ghosn has alleged that the legal proceedings in Japan were rigged against him with his arrest being part of a plot by Nissan.

 

