Renault-Nissan Alliance Rolls Out 2.5 Millionth Made-In-India Vehicle; Gearing Up To Launch 2 EVs

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has announced it has rolled out its 2.5 millionth made-in-India vehicle, manufactured at the Alliance’s Chennai plant. Since it was established in 2010, the facility has manufactured, on an average, over 1.92 lakh Renault and Nissan cars every year, roughly translating to one car produced every three minutes. In total, 20 Renault and Nissan models have been manufactured at the plant over the last 13 years, including pivotal offerings such as the Renault Duster, Renault Kwid, Renault Triber and the Nissan Magnite.

Also Read: Renault-Nissan Alliance Reaffirms Commitment To India Operations

Spread over 600 acres at Oragadam, Chennai, the Alliance plant has manufactured cars not only for the Indian market but also for exports. Till date, the plant has exported more than 1.15 million vehicles from Chennai's Kamarajar Port Ltd to more than 108 destinations including markets in the Middle Eastern countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Oragadam facility has been rolling out a new vehicle every 3 minutes, on average.

Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director of RNAIPL, said, “The 2.5 million cars manufactured milestone is a testament to RNAIPL’s manufacturing excellence and the exceptional products we create for customers in India and overseas markets. We would also like to express our appreciation to our employees whose hard work and support has helped us reach this remarkable milestone.”

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Achieves 1 Lakh Production Milestone

“RNAIPL is gearing up to manufacture six new models, three each for Renault and Nissan, as announced under the Alliance investment plan. We are confident that these cars, engineered and manufactured in India, will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations”, Prakash added.

Earlier this year, the Renault Nissan Alliance announced an investment of $600 million (approx. Rs 5300 crore) in India to introduce new products and technologies, and boost production and R&D activities. The Alliance is gearing up to introduce six new vehicles in India, including two electric vehicles.