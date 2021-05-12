Carmakers Offer Extension On Warranty And Free Service To Support Customers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Depending on the OEM, warranty & service plans have been extended until the end of June or July 2021

Amidst the growing number of coronavirus cases, several car manufacturers in India have announced extending the warranty and free service plans that have or will expire during the ongoing lockdown. As the country battles with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states in the country have either imposed lockdowns or strict curfew to keep the virus spread in check. So, with dealerships and service centres closed a move like this will allow vehicle owners to avail the warranty and free service in safer conditions. As of now, carmakers who have announced warranty extensions include Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, MG Motor India, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Among luxury car makers, Mercedes-Benz India also plans to extend support to its customers.

Tata Motors is offering extension on warranty and free service plans that will or have expired in April or May, until June 30, 2021

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors has announced that the customers with a warranty and free service period (not kilometres) which are due to expire between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021, will get an extension till June 30, 2021. Dimple Mehta, Head - Customer Care (Domestic & IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, "The Covid 19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to our authorized service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs. Hence a challenge when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms get expired during the ongoing lockdown. We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till 30th June 2021."

Maruti Suzuki is extending free service and warranty period that are expiring between March 15, 2021, to May 31, 2021, until June 30, 2021

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, on the other hand, is extending free service and warranty period that are expiring between March 15, 2021, to May 31, 2021, until June 30, 2021. This will cover both primary and extended warranties. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, "With customer convenience at the core of initiatives, we have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till June 30, 2021. Earlier, these were expiring between March 15 and May 31, 2021. Since customers in several States are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases."

MG Motor India has extended the warranty and service schedules that have or will expire between April and May 2021, until July 31, 2021

At the same time, MG Motor India has extended the warranty and service schedules that have or will expire between April and May 2021, until July 31, 2021. The company in its statement said "The auto-extension of periodic maintenance schedules and maintenance contracts is in line to protect the customers as well as their interests. MG aims to give its customers added flexibility and peace of mind in the current landscape."

Toyota will offer an extension of up to 1 month on services that lapse during the ongoing lockdown

Toyota Kirloskar Motor too has announced the extension of the validity date for vehicle warranty and customer paid extended warranty, free maintenance services and pre-paid service package (SMILES). In case these services lapse during the ongoing lockdown, the company will offer an extension of up to 1 month on their validity. These extensions will only be valid in the cities/states where the lockdown or movement restrictions are imposed. Commenting on the initiative, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM said, "Our dealerships will continue their efforts to support our customers, and as a responsible corporate citizen we are extending our support to even take care of vehicle sanitization used by frontline warriors. Taking this opportunity, we would also like to sincerely request all our customers to stay at home and follow the guidelines announced by the Government."

Mercedes-Benz India too plans to support its customers on Standard Warranty, Lapsed Service and Extended Warranty during the lockdown

Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes-Benz India too will be offering extensions on warranty and service programmes. Sources in the company have told us that the carmakers will support its customers on Standard Warranty, Lapsed Service and Extended Warranty as well, similar to last year. However, the specifics and the validity extension date are yet to be decided. However, commenting on the company existing warranty plans, Santosh Iyer, VP - Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Mercedes-Benz India offers the industry best 3 years/unlimited kilometres standard warranty across its models range sold in India. However, with the new A-Class Limousine and AMG A 35 4M we have created a new benchmark by offering the industry-first 8 years extended warranty, in addition to the standard 3 years warranty on these two cars. The 8 years extended warranty has created a lot of customer traction and we plan to now continue this one-of-its-kind programme in some of our upcoming models as well."

