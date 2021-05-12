COVID-19 Pandemic: Tata Motors Extends Warranty And Free Service Period For PV Customers

Tata Motors has announced that it has extended the warranty and free service period for its existing passenger vehicle customers. The move comes amidst the growing number of coronavirus cases that has warranted lockdowns and curfews in several parts of the county. Considering several customers won't be able to get their vehicle services due to restriction of movement, the carmaker has extended the deadline till June 30, 2021. So, all those customers, whose warranty and free service period (not kilometres) are due to expire between April 1 and May 31, 2021, will be able to avail the services till the end of June 2021.

Commenting on the initiative, Dimple Mehta, Head, Customer Care (Domestic & IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, said "The Covid 19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to our authorized service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs. Hence a challenge when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms get expired during the ongoing lockdown. We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till 30th June 2021. Through this initiative, we are enhancing our brand connect with customers and are offering them a hassle-free ownership experience."

Earlier in April, Tata Motors also announced that it will be operating its manufacturing facility in Pune, which is one of the highly impacted cities in Maharashtra, with a limited workforce as per local guidelines. In April, the company also rolled out its updated standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the well-being of its employees as the country continues to witness skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Much recently, on May 8, the company also increased vehicle prices in India by about 1.8 per cent, which was claimed to be part of Tata's 'Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers.

