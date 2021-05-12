Maruti Suzuki Announces Extension Of Free Service And Warranty Period

Maruti Suzuki India is offering extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty to customers. The extension would be applicable across range on free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021 and May 31, 2021. These services will be extended up to June 30, 2021, for the time being. Though the carmaker hasn't given a word about any further extension, it is likely to extend the service beyond June 30, 2021 if the prevailing COVID-19 crisis continues further with similar spike in positive cases.

The service is applicable even on entry-level models.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service)- Maruti Suzuki India said, "With customer convenience at the core of initiatives, we have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till June 30th 2021. Earlier, these were expiring between March 15 and May 31, 2021. Since customers in several States are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases."

Maruti Suzuki has also announced maintenance schedule for its plant during the lockdown.

We have seen automakers taking similar initiatives last year as well when the entire nation went under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the contagious COVID-19 virus. Even now, Maruti Suzuki is joining carmakers like Tata Motors who have already announced extension of free service and warranty coverage. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had also joined hands with two NCR based firms to boost the production of oxygen PSA generator plants. The carmaker established that these plants are being made by small-scale units with limited resources or the ability to scale up production.

