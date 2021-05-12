carandbike logo
search

Maruti Suzuki Announces Extension Of Free Service And Warranty Period

The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021 and May 31, 2021.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Maruti Suzuki is offering the free extension across its range. expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki is offering the free extension across its range.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki is offering free warranty extension across its range.
  • The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period.
  • It applicable on models sold between March 15, 2021 and May 31, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India is offering extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty to customers. The extension would be applicable across range on free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021 and May 31, 2021. These services will be extended up to June 30, 2021, for the time being. Though the carmaker hasn't given a word about any further extension, it is likely to extend the service beyond June 30, 2021 if the prevailing COVID-19 crisis continues further with similar spike in positive cases.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Offers Benefits Of Up To ₹ 40,000 On Nexa Models In May 2021

hopcbcpg

The service is applicable even on entry-level models.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service)- Maruti Suzuki India said, "With customer convenience at the core of initiatives, we have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till June 30th 2021. Earlier, these were expiring between March 15 and May 31, 2021. Since customers in several States are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Offer Benefits Up To ₹ 53,000 On Arena Cars In May 2021

mp7637kg

Maruti Suzuki has also announced maintenance schedule for its plant during the lockdown. 

0 Comments

We have seen automakers taking similar initiatives last year as well when the entire nation went under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the contagious COVID-19 virus. Even now, Maruti Suzuki is joining carmakers like Tata Motors who have already announced extension of free service and warranty coverage. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had also joined hands with two NCR based firms to boost the production of oxygen PSA generator plants. The carmaker established that these plants are being made by small-scale units with limited resources or the ability to scale up production.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
    Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
  • Maruti Technology
    Maruti Technology
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
    Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
  • 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
    2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Fog Light
    Fog Light
  • Grill
    Grill
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
  • New Swift Running View
    New Swift Running View
  • New Swift Abs Ebd
    New Swift Abs Ebd
  • New Swift Dualtone
    New Swift Dualtone
x
COVID-19 Second Wave: Hyundai Announces Annual Maintenance Shutdown At Chennai Plant Till May 15, 2021
COVID-19 Second Wave: Hyundai Announces Annual Maintenance Shutdown At Chennai Plant Till May 15, 2021
Polaris RZR, Jeep Wrangler Feature In Salman Khan's Upcoming Movie Radhe
Polaris RZR, Jeep Wrangler Feature In Salman Khan's Upcoming Movie Radhe
Gordon Murray Group To Invest GBP 300 Million To Develop Electric Vans, SUVs For Carmakers, Startups
Gordon Murray Group To Invest GBP 300 Million To Develop Electric Vans, SUVs For Carmakers, Startups
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities