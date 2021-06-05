COVID-19: Isuzu Motors India Announces Free Service And Warranty Extension For Customers Till July 31, 2021

  • Home
For Isuzu car owners, whose warranty and free service plans have or will expire between March 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021, the company has extended the validity of the programmes until July 31, 2021.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
05-Jun-21 05:39 PM IST
Highlights
  • Customers with warranty ending between March 1 - May 31 are eligible
  • Isuzu has extended the validity of free service & warranty up to July 31
  • The warranty and free service extension is applicable across model range

Isuzu Motors India has announced an extension of the warranty period and free service and for its existing customers across the model range. Due to the second COVID-19 wave, several cities and states have announced lockdowns or movement restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. The carmaker has stated that the extension will be applicable for the vehicles whose warranty and free service period will expire between March 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021. The company has extended free service and warranty period until July 31, 2021.

Also Read: COVID-19: Mercedes-Benz India Extends Warranty And Service Plans To Support Customers

The carmaker made this announcement through its official social media platform. The company in a tweet said, "In case the evolving situation brings forth new requirements, Isuzu Motors India will take appropriate decisions and convey the same to you."

Several automakers have stepped up and extended warranty and service periods due to several parts of the country still under lockdown. Isuzu Motors joins the list of the carmakers that have introduced similar initiatives due to several parts of the country still under lockdown. It includes Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, MG Motor, Renault, Toyota, Audi, Volkswagen among others who have already announced an extension of free service and warranty coverage.

2vld6ffk

Isuzu Motors India has extended the service across the range.

Also Read: Carmakers Offer Extension On Warranty And Free Service To Support Customers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Isuzu India recently launched the BS6 compliant version of the D-Max V-Cross range alongside the MU-X. The lifestyle pickup is offered in three variants including the D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT, and D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT. Prices of the D-Max V-Cross starts at Rs. 16.98 lakh, going up to Rs. 24.49 lakh. The BS6 MU-X is priced from Rs. 33.23 lakh for the 4x2 AT variant, going up to Rs. 35.19 lakh for the 4x4 AT (all prices, ex-showroom Tamil Nadu).
