Maruti Suzuki Extends Free Service And Warranty Period Until July 31

Maruti Suzuki India has yet again extended its free services and warranty period by a month. Earlier in May, the company has announced that all customers who were not able to avail their primary warranty, extended warranty, and free or Periodic Maintenance Services (PMS), due to COVID-19 lockdown, will get an extension up to June 30, 2021. The offer was on plans that were expiring between March 15 and May 31, 2021. Now, the company has further extended the scheme until July 31, and now it will cover all services that are scheduled to expire between March 15 to June 30, 2021.

Talking about the extension of services, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, "We have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till July 31st, 2021. This is being done to offer convenience to our customers, as they are facing restricted movement in current pandemic times. Now, customers can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases. Our workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the Government. In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well. We urge customers to avail these services for the better upkeep of their vehicles."

Maruti was not the only automaker to take this step to support customers amidst the lockdowns and restrictions imposed by several states to curb the spread of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. Other brands that have offered extensions on warranty periods and free services include - MG Motor India, Toyota India, Skoda Auto India, Mahindra, Tata Motors, and others.

In June 2021, most states started easing the restrictions and lockdowns thus a lot of brands were able to open their showrooms and service centres. However, there several states that still have restrictions on businesses for a specific period during the day. So, before heading out, reach out to your service centre and confirm their working hours. If your dealer is offering a pick-up and drop service or doorstep service facility, you should avail them to keep yourself safe from this pandemic.