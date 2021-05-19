COVID-19: Tata Motors Extends Warranty And Free Service Period For Its Commercial Vehicle

Just a week after offering extensions on warranty and free service period to its passenger vehicles customers, Tata Motors has now announced its decision to offer the same benefits to commercial vehicle owners. This means customers whose exiting warranty and free service have or will expire during the ongoing lockdown, will now get a validity extension for up to one month. It will be applicable for only those Tata CV customers whose warranty and free service period expire between April 1, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

In the official statement released by the company, Tata Motors has said that it is "committed to providing its customers with a smooth and convenient after-sales experience during these challenging times." In fact, in addition to extending the validity period on warranty and free service, the company is also offering extensions on its after-sales and value-added services, which includes an extension on the Tata Suraksha AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) that expires during the COVID restriction period. Furthermore, customers will also get a one-month validity extension on all active contracts under Tata Motors Suraksha and a one-month extension to avail the AMC services.

Tata Motors is also offering extensions on its after-sales and value-added services to CV customers

Tata Motors took similar measures last year as well when the nationwide lockdown was imposed. In fact, it is one of the first commercial vehicles to announce warranty and service period extensions this year. Having said that, a lot of other four-wheeler and two-wheeler manufacturers have already announced validity extensions like - Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai India, Toyota India, MG Motor India, Renault India, Bajaj Auto, Yamaha India, and Honda Two-Wheelers among others. Currently, depending on your location, the restrictions are expected to last until June 1, 2021.

