MG Motor India Extends Warranty And Service Schedule Validity Across Range

MG Motor India is offering extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty to customers. The extension would be applicable across range on free service and warranty period expiring between April 2021 and May 2021. These services will be extended up to July 31, 2021, for the time being. Though the carmaker hasn't given a word about any further extension, it is likely to extend the service beyond July 2021 if the prevailing COVID-19 crisis continues further with similar spike in positive cases.

Also Read: COVID-19: MG Motor India Conducts Free Vaccination Drive For Its Employees

The offer is available across its product range.

We have seen automakers taking similar initiatives last year as well when the entire nation went under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the contagious coronavirus. This year too, MG Motor India is not the first carmaker offering the extension in free service and warranty. It is joining carmakers like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki who have already announced extension of free service and warranty coverage across their line-up.

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV Receives A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 80,000

MG Motor India conducted free COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees.

Earlier, MG Motor India also collaborated with Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases, to increase the production of medical oxygen. The two companies targeted an increase of 25 per cent within two weeks and MG reported that they have been able to increase production by 15.2 per cent within a week's time. Average daily production of oxygen was increased from 6,056 to 6,979 m3, an increase of 923 m3 in production volume. The company also commenced the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its employees. The carmaker confirmed that the vaccination drive is also extended to all direct contractual employees. MG Motor India partnered with regional authorities at both the facilities in Gurugram and Halol as well as regional offices to carry out the free vaccination drive. The vaccination offered by the company is completely voluntary.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.