carandbike logo
search

MG Gloster SUV Receives A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 80,000

The MG Gloster full-size SUV is now priced in between Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 36.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Prices of the MG Gloster SUV have gone up by up to Rs. 80,000, depending on the variant expand View Photos
Prices of the MG Gloster SUV have gone up by up to Rs. 80,000, depending on the variant

Highlights

  • MG Motor India has increased prices of the Gloster by up to Rs. 80,000
  • Price of the base variant remained unchanged
  • The Gloster SUV is now priced in between Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 36.88 lakh

MG Motor India has silently updated prices of the Gloster SUV in the country. The flagship SUV has become costlier by up to ₹ 80,000 depending on the variant. The Chinese-owned British carmaker has updated new prices of the SUV on its official website. When we contacted MG Motor India, the company confirmed the upward price revision for the SUV, effective from May 1, 2021. This decision to increase prices is primarily attributed to the rising input costs and weakening of the Indian currency. The SUV was introduced in the Indian market last year in October, with prices starting at ₹ 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: MG Motor India Sells 2565 Units​

g26q2vfs

(The MG Gloster takes on rivals such as the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4)

The price of the Super 7-seater base variant has remained unchanged. However, the Smart 6-seater variant has received a price of ₹ 70,000 while Savvy 6-seater variant witnessed a hike of ₹ 80,000. Prices of both the variants under the Sharp trim have gone up by ₹ 70,000 each. The MG Gloster full-size SUV is now priced in between ₹ 29.98 lakh to ₹ 36.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Here are the variant-wise prices of the MG Gloster SUV:

MG Gloster Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference
Super 7-Seater ₹ 29.98 Lakh ₹ 29.98 Lakh -
Smart 6-Seater ₹ 31.48 Lakh ₹ 31.98 Lakh ₹ 50,000
Sharp 7-Seater ₹ 34.68 Lakh ₹ 35.38 Lakh ₹ 70,000
Sharp 6-Seater ₹ 34.68 Lakh ₹ 35.38 Lakh ₹ 70,000
Savvy 6-Seater ₹ 36.08 Lakh ₹ 36.88 Lakh ₹ 80,000

The full-size SUV is offered in four variants which are Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. The base Super variant is available only as a seven-seater. However, the Smart and Savvy variants come with a six-seater configuration only. The Sharp is the only trim that gets both six- and seven-seater configurations.

The Gloster is the company's most tech-laden SUV which comes with a range of segment-first features like autonomous emergency braking, auto park assist, adaptive cruise control system, lane departure warning, collision avoidance system (CAS). Standard features on the SUV include an 8-inch instrument cluster, iSmart 2.0 technology, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, three-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, fatigue reminder system, projector lens LED headlights, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, etc.

Also Read: MG Motor India Helps Devnandan Gases To Increase Oxygen Production By 15.2 Per Cent Within A Week​

0 Comments

Mechanically, the MG Gloster comes with a choice of two diesel engines - a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel. The former is offered in the base Super and Smart trims whereas the latter is available on the Sharp and Savvy variants. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo engine puts out 215 bhp and class-leading 480 Nm of peak torque.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on MG Gloster

MG Gloster

MG Gloster

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
60,1589% / 5 yrs
Midsize SUV
Diesel
Automatic
12.4 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
    Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
  • Mg Gloster Black
    Mg Gloster Black
  • Mg Gloster Front Look
    Mg Gloster Front Look
  • Mg Gloster Grille
    Mg Gloster Grille
  • Mg Gloster Left Side View
    Mg Gloster Left Side View
  • Mg Gloster Rear Full View
    Mg Gloster Rear Full View
  • Mg Gloster Rear Look
    Mg Gloster Rear Look
  • Mg Gloster Rear View
    Mg Gloster Rear View
  • Mg Gloster Running Side View
    Mg Gloster Running Side View
  • Mg Gloster Running View
    Mg Gloster Running View
  • Mg Gloster Seats And Wheels
    Mg Gloster Seats And Wheels
  • Mg Gloster Side View
    Mg Gloster Side View
  • Mg Gloster Sideview At Running
    Mg Gloster Sideview At Running
  • Mg Gloster Bootspaces
    Mg Gloster Bootspaces
  • Mg Gloster Different Mode
    Mg Gloster Different Mode
  • Mg Gloster Captain Seats
    Mg Gloster Captain Seats
  • Mg Gloster Technology
    Mg Gloster Technology
  • Mg Gloster Dashboard
    Mg Gloster Dashboard
  • Mg Gloster Display
    Mg Gloster Display
  • Mg Gloster Engine
    Mg Gloster Engine
  • Mg Gloster Gearbox
    Mg Gloster Gearbox
  • Mg Gloster Speedometer
    Mg Gloster Speedometer
x
Suzuki V-Strom 1050, 1050XT Unveiled With New Colours For Europe
Suzuki V-Strom 1050, 1050XT Unveiled With New Colours For Europe
Ola Electric Future Factory Construction In Full Swing Ahead Of Launch This Year
Ola Electric Future Factory Construction In Full Swing Ahead Of Launch This Year
Safest Cars To Buy In India Below Rs. 10 Lakh
Safest Cars To Buy In India Below Rs. 10 Lakh
Amara Raja Batteries Receives Closure Orders From Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board
Amara Raja Batteries Receives Closure Orders From Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities