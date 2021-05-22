COVID-19: Mahindra Extends Warranty And Free Service Period Till July 31, 2021

Several automakers have rolled out relief programs and other necessary measures to help customers in these unprecedented times. Amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the country, Mahindra has officially announced an extension of the warranty and service period on its entire range of vehicles for three months, in the light of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This means Mahindra customers, whose warranty or free service plans have or will expire between April 1 and May 31, 2021, will now get an extension on these benefit until July 31, 2021.

These benefits are for the Mahindra customers, whose warranty or free service plans have or will expire between April 1 and May 31, 2021

According to Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President & Head - Sales & Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., "The second wave of Covid-19 has once again restricted our customers from sending their vehicles for scheduled service maintenance or repairs. However, in these times of crisis, we stand by them and assure them of utmost support by extending the warranty of all eligible vehicles till 31st July 2021. We want to offer our customers a hassle-free ownership experience as they will continue to have unrestricted personalized as well as digital & contactless sales and service support."

Moreover, the company has urged Mahindra owners to connect with Customer Care through its Twitter handle and e-mail for any queries or requests. The company took similar measures last year as well when the lockdown was imposed across the country to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer is applicable across the entire product line-up.

The homegrown automaker recently introduced a relief plan for the Indian farmers, which aims to safeguard new Mahindra tractor customers and their families against the possibility of contracting COVID-19. This plan will be available on Mahindra's entire range of tractors purchased in May 2021.

Several auto manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, MG Motor India, Renault India, Bajaj Auto, Yamaha India, Mercedes-Benz and others have already announced validity extensions for customers across the country.

