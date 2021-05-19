Mahindra's 'Oxygen On Wheels' Free Service Initiative Now Operational In Eight Cities

The program was first launched in Maharashtra to provide support for transportation of oxygen cylinders

It was earlier this month that Mahindra launched the 'Oxygen on Wheels' (O2W) program in Maharashtra to facilitate speedy transportation of medical oxygen from manufacturing plants to hospitals and other medical facilities. The automaker gradually extended this free service initiative in other parts of the country like Delhi & NCR, Punjab and Hyderabad. The company has now extended this public service program in the city of Chennai. This development was confirmed by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra through his Twitter account.

Also Read: COVID-19: Mahindra Rolls Out 'Oxygen On Wheels' Initiative In Punjab​

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra said, "Oxygen on Wheels by Mahindra Logistics goes live in Chennai. We add our 8th city for delivering oxygen cylinders to hospitals and medical centres. We keep adding more locations as we fight the second wave together."

Oxygen on Wheels by @MahindraLog_MLL now serves emergency oxygen needs of hospitals & medical centres in 8 cities. As we #RiseForGood with over 1,000 trips delivering 23,000 cylinders we keep asking how can we do more? Keep calling us. @MahindraRise (2/2) pic.twitter.com/GxzTddesBQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2021

Anand Mahindra also confirmed that Mahindra's 'Oxygen On Wheels' (O2W) now serves emergency oxygen needs of hospitals and medical centres in eight cities. He further said, "Oxygen on Wheels now serves emergency oxygen needs of hospitals & medical centres in 8 cities. As we #RiseForGood with over 1,000 trips delivering 23,000 cylinders, we keep asking how can we do more? Keep calling us."

The company has employed the Bolero pick-up trucks for carrying out this public service.

Also Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Mahindra's 'Oxygen On Wheels' Initiative Rolled Out In Delhi​

Currently, more than 100 Mahindra vehicles have been pressed into service to transport oxygen cylinders in the cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Punjab, and Delhi-NCR. The company has employed the Bolero pick-up trucks for carrying out this public service. To date, over 1,000 trips delivering 23,000 cylinders have been made.

According to the state health department, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 33,059 new COVID-19 cases, of which about one-third cases were registered in the Chennai region. As per Health Ministry, India reported more than 2.67 lakh positive cases in the last 24 hours.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.