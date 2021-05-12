Maruti Suzuki India has rolled out new offers for the month of May 2021. While we have already shared all the details regarding discounts and benefits offered on the models sold under the Arena network, here we will cover the benefits offered on models sold under the company's premium retail network - Nexa. Some of the dealers we have spoken with told us that Maruti Suzuki India is offering benefits up to ₹ 40,000 on Nexa branded models. However, before we get into the details, we must tell you that the below-mentioned offers may vary depending on the model, dealer, city or state.

Maruti Suzuki is offering consumer benefits of up to ₹ 12,500 with Sigma and Delta variants of the Ignis, and ₹ 7,500 on Zeta and Alpha trims.

Starting with the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, it is the most affordable model sold under the Nexa network, and in May 2021, the company offers total benefits up to ₹ 30,500 on the car. This includes consumer benefits up to ₹ 12,500 with Sigma and Delta variants, or ₹ 7,500 on Zeta and Alpha trims. All variants come with an additional exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount worth ₹ 3000. As for the Baleno, the premium hatchback is offered with total benefits of up to ₹ 32,500. Depending on the dealer and state, you can get a consumer discount of either ₹ 12,500 or ₹ 14,500. Additionally, the company is also offering benefits up to ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 3000.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets a consumer discount of up to ₹ 20,000 depending on the dealer or state

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan is offered with benefits up to ₹ 30,000, which includes a consumer discount of ₹ 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate benefit of ₹ 5000. As for the XL6, the MPV doesn't come with any consumer discount, however, you can get a corporate discount of ₹ 4,000 and depend on the dealer and state, an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000. On the other hand, the company's flagship model, the S-Cross, is offered with total benefits up to ₹ 40,000. This includes a consumer discount of ₹ 15,000 or ₹ 20,000 depending on the dealer or state. Additionally, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 5,000.

