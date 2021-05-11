With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns and curfews, car sales in India have taken a hit. However, to keep customers excited, several carmakers have announced special discounts for the month of May 2021, and Maruti Suzuki India is no exception. According to sources in the know, and several dealers we spoke to, the company is offering benefits up to ₹ 53,000 on its models sold under the Arena network of showrooms. However, before we get into the details, we must tell you that the below-mentioned offers may vary depending on the model, dealer, city or state.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is offered with customer discount of ₹ 14,000, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 and corporate benefits up to ₹ 3,000.

Starting with the Alto, depending on your location, you can get a total discount of up to ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 35,000. However, this mainly includes consumer benefits ranging from ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 17,000, in addition to that, customers can also avail an exchange benefit of ₹ 15,000, and a corporate discount of about ₹ 3,000. As for the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki India is offering benefits up to ₹ 32,000 on the car, and this includes a customer discount of ₹ 14,000, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 and corporate benefits up to ₹ 3,000.

The petrol version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets total benefits up to ₹ 26,000, while the CNG model gets benefits up to ₹ 31,000

With the WagonR, the company is offering benefits up to ₹ 26,000, which includes a consumer discount of ₹ 8000, along with exchange benefits of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 3000. The consumer discount on the CNG variant of the WagonR can even go as high as ₹ 13,000, taking total benefits up to ₹ 31,000. While there are no consumer benefits on the Celerio, the carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 3,000.

if you opt for the base variant LXI of the Swift, Maruti offers consumer benefits of up to ₹ 30,000, clubbed with exchange bonus and corporate discount it goes up to ₹ 53,000

The carmaker is also offering benefits up to ₹ 33,000 on both, the pre-facelift and new Swift hatchback. This includes a consumer discount of ₹ 10,000, along with an exchange bonus up to ₹ 20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 3000. However, if you opt for the base variant LXI of the Swift, the company offers consumer benefits of up to ₹ 30,000, which takes the total offer on the car up to ₹ 53,000. As for the Dzire, except for the top-end ZX and ZX+ variants of the subcompact sedan, all other variants come with total benefits of up to ₹ 31,000, which includes a consumer discount of ₹ 8,000, an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 and a corporate benefit of ₹ 3000.

Except for the top-end ZX and ZX+ trims, all variants of the Vitara Brezza gets total benefits up to ₹ 33,000.

With the Vitara Brezza, the company is offering a consumer discount of ₹ 10,000 on all trims, except for the top-end ZX and ZX+ variants. This is along with the same exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 and corporate benefits of ₹ 3000, bringing total benefits up to ₹ 33,000. You can get the exchange bonus and corporate discounts with the ZX and ZX+ variants of the Dzire and Vitara Brezza. With the Ertiga, consumers can only avail an exchange bonus of ₹ 3,000, however with the Eeco van you get benefits up to ₹ 26,000. This includes consumer benefits up to ₹ 10,000, exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount worth ₹ 3,000.

