Cars and SUVs Under 25 Lakh Offering ADAS

As technology is evolving in modern vehicles, one such technology that we see in many new launches is Advance Driver's Assistance System or ADAS. In theory, the ADAS system acts as a blanket of protection on the road and increases safety and reaction times to potential through early warning and automated systems. Earlier, this technology was only available to vehicles above a specific price point, but it is slowly trickling down to mass-manufactured cars as well. Therefore, today we will look into what vehicles offer ADAS while being priced under 25 lakh rupees.

MG Astor – Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

The first on the list that offers ADAS in its top-spec Savvy variant is Astor from MG Motors. It comes with a Level 2 ADAS system with features such as lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.

Hyundai Verna – Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Hyundai recently gave the Verna a major overhaul. The exterior, interiors and powertrain have been significantly changed, but what is also added in the SX(O), SX Turbo, and SX(O) Turbo variant is a Level 2 ADAS system that offers a vast blanket of safety to the driver. Hyundai has rebranded the ADAS system to call it the Hyundai SmartSense system for its vehicles.

Honda City – Rs 11.52 lakh to Rs 20.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The newly facelifted City is the next sedan on the list to offer Level 2 ADAS. For its mid-life update, Honda primarily focused on improving the technology offered in the City, and the most significant addition was the ADAS features given to the City. The City e:HEV debuted the Honda Sensing Suite in the Indian market when it was first launched. Also, this is the only vehicle on the list offering ADAS as standard across its entire variant range.

MG Hector – Rs 14.73 lakh to Rs 22.09 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

MG has always been an automaker that has led the charge in bringing technology in cars to the masses in India. That is why two vehicles from MG's portfolio are on this list of cars to offer ADAS as standard for a budget. Like the other vehicles in this list, MG updated the Hector and delivered it with Level 2 ADAS.

Tata Harrier – Rs 15 lakh to Rs 24.07 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Tata Motors, for the longest time since they showcased the Harrier, always lacked behind in the tech features offered by either of their vehicles. But just like the City, Tata upgraded the Harrier to compete fiercely with its competition. One of the significant changes was the ADAS features offered only in the top-spec ZXA Plus variant.

Tata Safari – Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 25.02 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Now, we must come clean, the Safari does exceed our budget cap, but it's barely marginal and thus deserves to remain on this list. Like the Harrier, the Safari also got a refresh for 2023 with enhanced features and, most importantly, ADAS functions. Again, the ADAS functions are only available in the top-spec vehicle.