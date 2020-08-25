Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak

Ceat Tyres has partnered with Jawa Motorcycles as the new tyre supplier for the Jawa Perak bobber motorcycle. Ceat has announced that it will be supplying the Zoom Cruz tyres for the Perak that will be available in 100/90 R18 front and 140/70 R17 rear configurations. The company said that Ceat and Jawa come co-developed the new tyres specially for the bobber motorcycle, deliveries of which commenced earlier this year. The new tyres are expected to improve the ride quality and control of the motorcycle at high speeds, the RPG Enterprises company said in a statement.

Speaking about the association, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, "We are excited to partner with an iconic and premium motorcycle brand like Jawa Motorcycles. The Jawa Perak has recorded an overwhelming response since its entry. We are glad to deliver Zoom Cruz tyres as per expectations and look forward to a long partnership with Jawa Motorcycles."

Deliveries for the Jawa Perak commenced in July this year

Tyres are an extremely important element of how a two-wheeler behaves, right from high-speed performance, ride quality, traction levels, fuel efficiency and so much. It will be interesting to see how the Ceat tyres perform on the Perak. The first-of-its-kind factory-built bobber packs a powerful 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that develops 30 bhp and 33 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle also comes with telescopic front forks and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike uses a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc brake set-up with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Launched In November last year, deliveries for the Jawa Perak began in July 2020 after a long wait, delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The first bike was delivered to a customer in Hyderabad followed by customers getting the vehicle in other parts of the country.

