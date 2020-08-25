New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak

The Jawa Perak will be fitted with the Ceat Zoom Cruz tyre using a 100/90 R18 unit at the front and a 140/70 R17 rubber at the rear, under the association between Ceat Tyres and Jawa Motorcycles.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos

Ceat Tyres has partnered with Jawa Motorcycles as the new tyre supplier for the Jawa Perak bobber motorcycle. Ceat has announced that it will be supplying the Zoom Cruz tyres for the Perak that will be available in 100/90 R18 front and 140/70 R17 rear configurations. The company said that Ceat and Jawa come co-developed the new tyres specially for the bobber motorcycle, deliveries of which commenced earlier this year. The new tyres are expected to improve the ride quality and control of the motorcycle at high speeds, the RPG Enterprises company said in a statement.

Also Read: Jawa Perak Deliveries Begin; Updated Version Makes More Torque

JAWA Perak

1.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
JAWA Perak Price

Speaking about the association, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, "We are excited to partner with an iconic and premium motorcycle brand like Jawa Motorcycles. The Jawa Perak has recorded an overwhelming response since its entry. We are glad to deliver Zoom Cruz tyres as per expectations and look forward to a long partnership with Jawa Motorcycles."

nun2nu0k

Deliveries for the Jawa Perak commenced in July this year

Tyres are an extremely important element of how a two-wheeler behaves, right from high-speed performance, ride quality, traction levels, fuel efficiency and so much. It will be interesting to see how the Ceat tyres perform on the Perak. The first-of-its-kind factory-built bobber packs a powerful 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that develops 30 bhp and 33 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle also comes with telescopic front forks and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike uses a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc brake set-up with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: Jawa Perak: First Impressions

Launched In November last year, deliveries for the Jawa Perak began in July 2020 after a long wait, delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The first bike was delivered to a customer in Hyderabad followed by customers getting the vehicle in other parts of the country.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare JAWA Perak with Immediate Rivals

JAWA Perak
JAWA
Perak

Latest News

Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak
UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses
2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut
New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images
Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity
Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled
Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior
BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150 BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150
CFMoto 700CL-X Unveiled In China With Three Models CFMoto 700CL-X Unveiled In China With Three Models
Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin
Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation
Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992 Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992
Flipkart Commits To Complete Transition To EVs By 2030 Flipkart Commits To Complete Transition To EVs By 2030

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

JAWA Perak Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 1.9 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Classic
UM Motorcycles Renegade Classic
₹ 1.95 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.81 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.74 - 1.83 Lakh *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.65 - 1.74 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.13 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
₹ 1.64 - 1.74 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled
Renault Triber AMT Review
Renault Triber AMT Review
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities