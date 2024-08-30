Login
Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India

First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Basalt prices start from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Available in three trim levels
  • Offered with either a 1.2-litre petrol or 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options

Citroen has commenced deliveries of the Basalt coupe-SUV in India. Launched earlier this month, the Basalt is Citroen’s second product in the compact SUV segment and slots in below the C3 Aircross SUV. The first unit of the coupe-SUV was handed over to its owner in the presence of Citroen brand CEO Thierry Koskas, Stellantis India MD Shailesh Hazela and Citroen India head Shishir Mishra.

 

Also read: Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, Features, Specifications Compared

 Citroen Basalt deliveries 1

The first unit of the Basalt was delivered in the presence of Citroen brand CEO Thierry Koskas, Stellantis India MD Shailesh Hazela and Citroen India head Shishir Mishra.

 

“Today is a landmark moment for Citroen in India as we deliver the very first Basalt to our esteemed customer in Delhi, giving Indian roads its first mainstream ICE SUV Coupe. The Basalt embodies our commitment to bringing innovative and stylish mobility solutions to the Indian market,” said Citroen brand CEO Thierry Koskas.
 

Also read: Citroen Basalt: Variants And Prices Explained
 

The brand’s fourth model under its C-Cubed plan, the Basalt is based on the same platform as the entire C3 range with the SUV having much in common. In terms of styling, the Basalt shares much in common with the larger C3 Aircross with the major differences coming behind the B-pillar. The Basalt gets a coupe roofline that flows down into a shallow rear deck along with getting redesigned tail lights.
 

Basalt Image 2

Basalt is the fourth model under the C-cubed program after the C3, e-C3 and C3 Aircross.

 

The cabin too shares the same design as the Aircross though Citroen though the Basalt does get some new features such as auto climate control, power-folding mirrors, and adjustable under-thigh support for the rear passengers. Some of these features are set to make their way into other C3 models as well.
 

Also read: Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh
 

Basalt Image 4

The Basalt is offered in three trim levels and with two engine options.

 

Also read: Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Updated With New Features: LED Headlights, Auto AC, 6 Airbags And More
 

The Basalt is offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that develops a stronger 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.
 

The Basalt is offered in three trim levels - You, Plus and Max with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh and rising to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Citroen# Citroen India# Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV# Citroen Basalt Coupe# Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV# Basalt Coupe SUV# Basalt SUV# Cars
Research More on Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Starts at ₹ 7.99 - 13.62 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Basalt Specifications
View Basalt Features

Popular Citroen Models

