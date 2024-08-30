Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India

Citroen has commenced deliveries of the Basalt coupe-SUV in India. Launched earlier this month, the Basalt is Citroen’s second product in the compact SUV segment and slots in below the C3 Aircross SUV. The first unit of the coupe-SUV was handed over to its owner in the presence of Citroen brand CEO Thierry Koskas, Stellantis India MD Shailesh Hazela and Citroen India head Shishir Mishra.

Also read: Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, Features, Specifications Compared





The first unit of the Basalt was delivered in the presence of Citroen brand CEO Thierry Koskas, Stellantis India MD Shailesh Hazela and Citroen India head Shishir Mishra.

“Today is a landmark moment for Citroen in India as we deliver the very first Basalt to our esteemed customer in Delhi, giving Indian roads its first mainstream ICE SUV Coupe. The Basalt embodies our commitment to bringing innovative and stylish mobility solutions to the Indian market,” said Citroen brand CEO Thierry Koskas.



Also read: Citroen Basalt: Variants And Prices Explained



The brand’s fourth model under its C-Cubed plan, the Basalt is based on the same platform as the entire C3 range with the SUV having much in common. In terms of styling, the Basalt shares much in common with the larger C3 Aircross with the major differences coming behind the B-pillar. The Basalt gets a coupe roofline that flows down into a shallow rear deck along with getting redesigned tail lights.



Basalt is the fourth model under the C-cubed program after the C3, e-C3 and C3 Aircross.

The cabin too shares the same design as the Aircross though Citroen though the Basalt does get some new features such as auto climate control, power-folding mirrors, and adjustable under-thigh support for the rear passengers. Some of these features are set to make their way into other C3 models as well.



Also read: Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh



The Basalt is offered in three trim levels and with two engine options.

Also read: Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Updated With New Features: LED Headlights, Auto AC, 6 Airbags And More



The Basalt is offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that develops a stronger 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.



The Basalt is offered in three trim levels - You, Plus and Max with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh and rising to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).