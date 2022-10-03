Citroën C3 Receives Its First Price Hike Since Launch, Becomes Dearer By Rs. 18,000

The Citroën C3 premium hatchback has received its first price revision since its launch, a little over two months ago, in July 2022. At the time of its launch, the company had said that the prices were introductory, and they will go up later. As promised, Citroën has now increased the prices of almost all variants by Rs. 18,000, while the top-spec 1.2 Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack trim alone has seen a price hike of Rs. 10,000. Now, the prices for the Citroen C3 begin at Rs. 5.88 lakh, going up to Rs. 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Citroen C3 continues to be offered in six variants.

Citroen C3 Variants Old Price New Price Difference 1.2 petrol Live Rs 5.70 lakh Rs. 5.88 lakh Rs. 18,000 1.2 petrol Feel Rs 6.62 lakh Rs. 6.80 lakh Rs. 18,000 1.2 petrol Feel Vibe Pack Rs 6.77 lakh Rs. 6.95 lakh Rs. 18,000 1.2 petrol Feel Dual Tone Rs 6.77 lakh Rs. 6.95 lakh Rs. 18,000 1.2 petrol Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 6.92 lakh Rs. 7.10 lakh Rs. 18,000 1.2 Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 8.05 lakh Rs. 8.15 lakh Rs. 10,000

The Citroën C3 comes with two Puretech petrol engines - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. The former is tuned to belt out around 81 bhp and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the latter churns out 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are no diesel or automatic options yet.

The Citroën C3 is built on the company's C-Cubed platform, which will spawn several new India-made models. In terms of looks, the car has the signature Citroen design and styling, right from the sleek chrome elements that extend from Chevrons (the brand logo) to the dual-tone treatment with contrast inserts, and heavy cladding. In fact, the car does look like a baby C5 and that's not a bad thing. Citroën offers the car in 10 exterior colour combinations, including dual-tone options, and a range of customisation choices. Other features will include sporty alloy wheels and roof rails among others.

In terms of features, the C3 gets a stick-out infotainment display with a 10-inch capacitive touchscreen unit. It offers the Mirror Screen function, in order to reproduce the display of the driver's smartphone apps like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets a flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel, along with other features like a USB charger and a 12V socket among others.

Given the price range and the body style of the Citroën C3, the car competes with a bunch of different cars in the Indian market, namely - the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios compact hatchbacks, the Tata Punch Micro SUV, and even compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.