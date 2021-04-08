Citroën C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson: Price Comparison

French carmaker Citroën has finally entered the Indian car market with the launch of the new 2021 C5 Aircross SUV. Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹ 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) we cannot say that the carmaker went with an aggressive pricing strategy. In fact, the new Citroën C5 Aircross is outright the most expensive SUV in mid-size 5-seater SUV space, despite being a completely knocked-down (CKD) model. So, here's where the new Citroen C5 Aircross stand against the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in terms of price.

The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross comes in two trims - Feel and Shine and is priced between ₹ 29.90 lakh to ₹ 31.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Now the new Citroën C5 Aircross is offered in only two variants - Feel and Shine, and except for a panoramic sunroof and LED headlights, almost all features are standard across both trims. While the Feel trim is priced at ₹ 29.90 lakh for the single-tone option and ₹ 30.40 lakh for the dual-tone, the top-spec Shine trim is priced at ₹ 31.90 lakh for both single and dual-tone versions (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, however, it doesn't get all-wheel-drive (AWD).

Citroen C5 Aircross Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Jeep Compass Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Hyundai Tucson Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Feel (single tone) ₹ 29.90 lakh Limited 4x4 AT Diesel ₹ 26.29 lakh GL (O) 2WD Diesel ₹ 24.60 lakh Feel (Bi-tone) ₹ 30.40 lakh - - GLS 2WD Diesel ₹ 25.86 lakh Shine (Single and Bi-tone) ₹ 31.90 lakh Model S 4x4 AT Diesel ₹ 28.29 lakh GLS 4WD Diesel ₹ 27.33 lakh

Now for the benefit of a fair comparison, we will be only considering the top-spec diesel trims of the other two SUVs. In those regards, the Jeep Compass' Limited diesel automatic is priced at ₹ 26.29 lakh and the top-spec Model S diesel automatic is priced at ₹ 28.29 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). However, we must add that both these variants of the Compass get 4x4 as standard, while the Model S also comes with 360-degree cameras, wireless charging, and a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen display with U-Connect 5.

The 2021 Jeep Compass' top-spec diesel automatic variants get 4x4 as standard

The Hyundai Tucson, on the other hand, has three diesel automatic variants on offer which include a GL (O) 2WD AT, GLS 2WD AT, and GLS 4WD AT, which are priced at ₹ 24.60 lakh, ₹ 25,86 lakh and ₹ 27.33 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi). While the Tucson feels a bit outdated in terms of looks, it does come with Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology with over 50 connectivity features. You can get all the details about the specifications and features comparison between the three SUVs on the carandbike website.

The Hyundai Tucson diesel automatic is up to ₹ 5.3 lakh cheaper than the Citroen C5 Aircross

Now the base Feel trim of the C5 Aircross is ₹ 3.61 lakh more expensive than the Compass Limited, and ₹ 5.3 lakh dearer than the Tucson GL (O). At the same time, the Shine variant is ₹ 3.61 lakh more expensive than the Compass Model S, and ₹ 4.57 lakh costlier than the Tucson GLS 4x4. And even for this segment, the gap is certainly wide enough to have second thoughts about going for the C5 Aircross. To top it all both Hyundai and Jeep offer 4x4, at least as an option. So, on paper, the Jeep Compass makes the most sense.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift MG Gloster Ford Endeavour Mahindra Alturas G4 Collage

In fact, at this price, it would make more sense to go for bigger SUVs like the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner or the Mahindra Alturas G4. The Endeavour is priced between ₹ 30 lakh and ₹ 35.45 lakh and the Fortuner is priced from ₹ 30.34 lakh to ₹ 37.79 lakh, while the Alturas G4 starts cheaper at ₹ 28.73 lakh and goes up to ₹ 31.73 lakh. Even the MG Gloster is priced at ₹ 29.98 lakh to ₹ 35.58 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

