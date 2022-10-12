Citroën Month-Long Service Campaign For Customers This Festive Season

Citroen India has launched a month-long service campaign for its customers this festive season. The service programme will be active at all L'Atelier Citroen workshops present in 20 cities across India. The service campaign will begin on October 15 and end on November 15, 2022.

During the month-long campaign, Citroen will be offering special benefits like - assured gift for service visit, 15 per cent discount on car care treatments including exterior/interior enrichment, underbody anti-rust treatment, 20 per cent discount on selected Citroen C5 Aircross SUV accessories & merchandise and festive offer on C5 Aircross SUV and new C3 extended warranty package. However, Citroen has said that all these offers will be valid for a limited period of time, and they will be applicable on select models, parts and accessories.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, says, “With the festive season now in full swing, Citroën India will continue to focus on delivering high-quality customer experiences as it always has. We are thrilled to introduce the brand’s first-ever, month-long festive service camp for our customers. The campaign will offer an opportunity to customers to have their vehicles inspected by our trained technicians and avail of attractive value-added services and packages.”

Right now, Citroën India has two models on sale in India - the Citroen C3 and the C5 Aircross. The Citroen C3 is priced from Rs. 5.88 lakh to Rs. 8.15 lakh, while the C5 Aircross is only offered in one variant – Shine, which is priced at Rs. 36.67 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).