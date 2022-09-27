Citroen Reveals Retro-Inspired New Double Chevron Logo

Citroen has unveiled a new brand logo and brand identity to go along with its mission to make electric mobility more accessible to consumers. The new logo is a modern take on the firm’s original 1919 “deux chevrons” with the double chevrons now sitting within a vertical oval and are no longer floating. The new logo will make its public debut in a new concept car set to debut before the end of the month. Citroen says that the new logo will make its way into production models starting from mid-2023.

The new logo is also accompanied by a new corporate brand identity programme, “Nothing Moves Us Like Citroen”.

Commenting on the new logo and corporate identity, Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée said, “As we embark on probably the most exciting chapter in our illustrious 103-year history, the time is right for Citroën to adopt a modern and contemporary new look. Our new identity is an elegant symbol of progress as we move our customers physically in daring, forward-looking vehicles that challenge traditional industry rules, and emotionally by ensuring their entire experience – particularly going electric – is more affordable, comfortable and enjoyable whatever their wants and needs.”

The new logo is Citroen's 10th in its 103-year history and is inspired by the original logo from 1919.

The company says that the new logo will become a prominent part of a new brand design language. The logo will play a central part in future vehicle designs and will be a signature element of all future Citroens. The company said that it had also undertaken steps to develop new “animatic language” to incorporate the brand’s new logo and identity into all digital platforms including the vehicle’s infotainment systems, digital instrument clusters and more.

The firms also announced a new colour palette for its corporate identity and branding revolving around grey and white with heritage-inspired Monte Carlo Blue and Infra-Red being used in “details and specific areas.” Monte Carlo Blue will also be offered as a colour choice for the brand’s future models.

As for the new corporate identity, Citroen says that it acts as an indication “of how Citroën is accelerating its commitment of making electric mobility accessible to all while maintaining and extending its core DNA for accessibility, audacity and customer wellbeing.”

The firm also revealed its new logos at dealerships would be free of chrome to enhance recyclability while also being lighter and more energy efficient. Additionally, its “La Maison Citroen” retail concept will be carried forward under its new brand identity with “enhancements”.