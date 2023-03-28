  • Home
Citroen’s Creta Rivalling SUV To Debut On April 27; Likely To Be Called C3 Aircross

Expected to be named Citroen C3 Aircross, the new model will be built on the same C-Cubed or Common Modular Platform that also underpins the C3 hatchback.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
28-Mar-23 08:30 PM IST
Citroen C3 Aircross.jpg

Citroen will be revealing its new compact SUV for the Indian market on April 27, 2023. Expected to be named Citroen C3 Aircross, the new model will be built on the same C-Cubed or Common Modular Platform that also underpins the C3 hatchback. This will be the Stellantis-owned French car brand’s fourth model in India, and the new SUV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun, among others. Other details about the SUV are still scarce and we’ll only get to know about the at the time of its unveiling.

Now, we have already seen several spy photos of the SUV and it has indicated that the new C3 Aircross will be more than 4 metres in length. So yes, it’s not an extended C3. Visually you can expect to see the signature Citroen styling cues like the Chevron logo extending into the grille. Split lighting set up with LED DRLs above and the main headlight at the bottom. Other elements we expect to see include beefy side and underbody cladding, new alloy wheels and of course, dual-tone colour options.

Globally, Citroen already sells the C3 Aircross, however, the India-spec version will be different.

The cabin will also get the usual Citroen-specific styling bits and a 5-seater layout. Expect features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto AC, a sunroof and more. In terms of safety expect to see multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and more as standard however if Citroen wants to compete with the existing rivals, it will have to offer swanky elements like a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, wireless connectivity, connected car tech and more.

It's too soon to comment on the engine specifications, but we expect the SUV to get the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that also powers the top-spec C3 hatch. While the engine makes 108 bhp and 190 Nm torque in the C3, Citroen could retune to the engine for the C3 Aircross. It’s also not certain if there will be a second engine on offer or not.

