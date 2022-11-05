CNG Price Receives Eighth Hike Of The Year; Reaches An All Time High

CNG prices have now reached an all-time-high in Mumbai, as Mahanagar Gas raised the prices of CNG by Rs. 3.5 per kg on November 5, 2022. This price hike was the eighth price hike of the year, bringing the cost up to Rs. 89.50 kg. This means that the difference between the price of Petrol (Rs. 106.29 per litre) and CNG is now just Rs. 16.79, and while CNG still does offer better fuel economy than Petrol, the cost appeal of choosing it over Petrol has now reduced significantly.

CNG was priced at just Rs. 49.40 per kg in February 2021, and in the last 21 months, CNG has seen a price increase of Rs. 40.10 per kg, or a whopping 81 per cent. This was also the eighth price hike this year, and comes exactly 1 month after the last price hike.