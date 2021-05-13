COVID-19 Lockdown: Renault India Offers Extension On Warranty And Free Service For Its Customers

Warranty and free service plans that have or will expire between April 1 & May 31, 2021 will be extended

Renault India has announced extending the warranty and free service period for its existing customers. Due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several cities and states have announced lockdowns or movement restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. Thus, to support Renault car owners whose warranty and free service plans have or will expire between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021, the company has extended these programmes until July 31, 2021. Renault says that, in the meantime, its 24X7 roadside assistance service will continue to be available for Renault car owners.

Renault has extended the warranty and free service schedules until July 31, 2021

With this move, Renault India too has joined the bandwagon of car manufactures who have announced the extension of warranty and free service schedules. This includes brands like - Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, MG Motor India, and Toyota India. Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes-Benz India too has announced its plan to support its customers on standard warranty, lapsed service and extended warranty like last year.

In addition to extending warranty and free service schedules, Renault India says that it has also implemented multiple preventive measures across its offices, and dealerships, while it continues to communicate and create awareness among all stakeholders. The carmaker's dealer partners too have been advised to comply with the guidelines issued by the local authorities and regulatory bodies.

