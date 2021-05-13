COVID-19 Lockdown: Toyota Offers Extension Of Warranty and Free Services To Support Customers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of its 'Customer Connect Program 2.0' to support vehicle owners during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the ongoing lockdown and curfew in several cities and states, vehicle dealerships and service centres are closed in those regions. Thus, to support those whose warranty and maintenance service plans have or will expire during the lockdown, the company is offering extensions on the validity of these programmes.

Under the programme, the company is offering Extension of Vehicle Warranty and Customer paid Extended Warranty, Extension Free Maintenance Services, and Extension Pre-Paid Service Package (SMILES). In case these services lapse during the ongoing lockdown, the company will offer an extension of up to 1 month on their validity. These extensions will only be valid in the cities/states where the lockdown or movement restrictions are imposed.

Commenting on the initiative, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM said, "Our dealerships will continue their efforts to support our customers, and as a responsible corporate citizen we are extending our support to even take care of vehicle sanitization used by frontline warriors. Taking this opportunity, we would also like to sincerely request all our customers to stay at home and follow the guidelines announced by the Government."

Additionally, as part of this customer connect program 2.0, the company is also offering Toyota Bactaklenz, a non-chemical fumigation treatment for vehicles, at a special price to both Toyota as well as non-Toyota customers. In locations where Toyota service centres are operational, the company is encouraging contactless service where customer can book a service appointment online and choose the pick-up and drop services.

