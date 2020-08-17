New Cars and Bikes in India
Cricketer MS Dhoni's Retirement Gift Is The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is an iconic muscle car built in the 1970s and MS Dhoni's restored example comes in the lovely bright red paint scheme with dual racing stripes on the hood and a V8 Big Block engine underneath.

The image of the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am was shared by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni on Instagram

Highlights

  • Dhoni has got a left-hand-drive Trans Am built between 1971 and 1973
  • The Pontiac shares the garage with a Rolls-Royce & Jeep Grand Cherokee
  • The video also reveals other cars in MS Dhoni's expansive collection

Former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a glorious era of being in the sport. While we will still see him in other formats of cricket, we surely will miss him in the iconic blue jersey. Nevertheless, Dhoni seems to be in the mood to celebrate his career for now and has just brought home the perfect retirement gift - a restored Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni recently took to the social media platform Instagram to share images and a video of the recent acquisition. The bright red finished Trans Am with the dual racing stripes sits gloriously in Dhoni's garage with the other exotics.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor

Welcome home ! @mahi7781 missing you ...#transam

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is an American muscle car built in the 1970s and is as rare as they get in India. Dhoni's example appears to be an early model built between 1971 and 1973. The car is a left-hand drive version  powered by a V8 Big Block engine 455 engine that developed around 325 bhp in its prime. The engine is paired with a 4-speed Muncie transmission with Hurst Shifter. The two-door muscle car was delivered to the cricketer on Independence Day, the cricketer though is currently participating in a camp for the Chennai Super Kings team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) championship.

It's unclear how much Dhoni paid for this latest addition but a very well restored example can fetch well over ₹ 60 lakh at auctions in India. Apart from the Trans Am, the video also gives a more detailed look Dhoni's garage. This includes the Hummer H2, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk as well as the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Series 1. We also see some humble examples including the Mitsubishi Pajero SFX and an older-generation Toyota Corolla. In addition, the Dhoni garage includes a specially-restored Nissan 4W73, also known as the Jonga 1 Ton, first-generation Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Land Rover Freelander 2 and many more.

Major Mahi missing @mahi7781 !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Also Read: MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His New Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk For The First Time

Mahi is an avid motorcycle enthusiast as well with an envious line-up of motorcycles in his collection including the Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350, Royal Enfield Machismo, Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha YZF 600R, BSA Goldstar, Harley-Davidson Iron 883, a host of Nortons and more. The TVS brand ambassador also brought home the Apache RR 310 last year, and more recently the Mahindra Swaraj Tractor.

