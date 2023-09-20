Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
By Janak Sorap
20-Sep-23 07:42 PM IST
If you are an avid motorcyclist, you’d know exactly what’s happening this weekend and don’t need an introduction of any kind. But for those not in the know, MotoGP is a Grand Prix motorcycle racing championship of the highest class of motorcycles that are piloted by the best riders across the globe. The championship race events are held at different circuits across the world.
Comprising a total of 20 races for the calendar year of 2023, the Bharat GP is the 13th Grand Prix to be held after the San Marino GP in Mugello in Italy and will be followed by the Japanese GP held at the Twin Ring circuit in Mortegi towards the end of the month. A MotoGP event comprises four categories of races, starting with the MotoE, followed by Moto3 and Moto2 and concluding with the MotoGP finale. The grid of each category consists of 30 riders and a total of 15 teams. Which means, a pair of two riders representing each team. Currently, the 2023 season is being led by Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati Lenovo Team, followed by Jorge Martin from Prima Pramac Racing and Marco Bezzecchi from Mooney VR46 Racing Team.
Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup
If you have been following MotoGP or are keen to follow the championship, you can click here to learn everything that you can expect from the inaugural Bharat GP that will be held this weekend. And if you are planning on personally visiting the Buddh International Circuit for the GP, you can click here for the top five things to know on the race weekend that covers everything from the schedule, the things to take note of, how to reach the venue and more.
Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
That said, our team will be live on ground at the GP event covering the proceedings of the races and everything else that happens at a MotoGP race weekend. Stay tuned to our social media channels for all the latest updates.
This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India
Royal Enfield has said that they are planning to establish additional branches in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.
MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend
Google is also expanding support for digital car keys, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their cars using their smartphones
Based on the RS 660, the Rs 457 is a sub-500cc supersport that is powered by an all-new parallel-twin
Know nothing about a racetrack? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here are the key terms you’ll need to be aware of.
Tata Motors will be making an upward revision of up to 3 per cent across its entire range of commercial vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from October 1, 2023.
For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.
Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.
Aprilia is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio for the Indian market with the introduction of the new RS 457.
The first ever Indian MotoGP round is here and here are few things that you should look out for if you are a MotoGP, motorsport enthusiast.
MotoGP Bharat is scheduled to take place between September 22 to 24 at the the Buddh International Circuit located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.