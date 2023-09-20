Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC

If you are an avid motorcyclist, you’d know exactly what’s happening this weekend and don’t need an introduction of any kind. But for those not in the know, MotoGP is a Grand Prix motorcycle racing championship of the highest class of motorcycles that are piloted by the best riders across the globe. The championship race events are held at different circuits across the world.



Comprising a total of 20 races for the calendar year of 2023, the Bharat GP is the 13th Grand Prix to be held after the San Marino GP in Mugello in Italy and will be followed by the Japanese GP held at the Twin Ring circuit in Mortegi towards the end of the month. A MotoGP event comprises four categories of races, starting with the MotoE, followed by Moto3 and Moto2 and concluding with the MotoGP finale. The grid of each category consists of 30 riders and a total of 15 teams. Which means, a pair of two riders representing each team. Currently, the 2023 season is being led by Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati Lenovo Team, followed by Jorge Martin from Prima Pramac Racing and Marco Bezzecchi from Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

If you have been following MotoGP or are keen to follow the championship, you can click here to learn everything that you can expect from the inaugural Bharat GP that will be held this weekend. And if you are planning on personally visiting the Buddh International Circuit for the GP, you can click here for the top five things to know on the race weekend that covers everything from the schedule, the things to take note of, how to reach the venue and more.

That said, our team will be live on ground at the GP event covering the proceedings of the races and everything else that happens at a MotoGP race weekend.