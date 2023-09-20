Login

Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC

MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

20-Sep-23 07:42 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    If you are an avid motorcyclist, you’d know exactly what’s happening this weekend and don’t need an introduction of any kind. But for those not in the know, MotoGP is a Grand Prix motorcycle racing championship of the highest class of motorcycles that are piloted by the best riders across the globe. The championship race events are held at different circuits across the world.

    Comprising a total of 20 races for the calendar year of 2023, the Bharat GP is the 13th Grand Prix to be held after the San Marino GP in Mugello in Italy and will be followed by the Japanese GP held at the Twin Ring circuit in Mortegi towards the end of the month. A MotoGP event comprises four categories of races, starting with the MotoE, followed by Moto3 and Moto2 and concluding with the MotoGP finale. The grid of each category consists of 30 riders and a total of 15 teams. Which means, a pair of two riders representing each team. Currently, the 2023 season is being led by Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati Lenovo Team, followed by Jorge Martin from Prima Pramac Racing and Marco Bezzecchi from Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

     

    Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup

    If you have been following MotoGP or are keen to follow the championship, you can click here to learn everything that you can expect from the inaugural Bharat GP that will be held this weekend. And if you are planning on personally visiting the Buddh International Circuit for the GP, you can click here for the top five things to know on the race weekend that covers everything from the schedule, the things to take note of, how to reach the venue and more.

     

    Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack

    That said, our team will be live on ground at the GP event covering the proceedings of the races and everything else that happens at a MotoGP race weekend. Stay tuned to our social media channels for all the latest updates.

    # MotoGP# Bharat GP# Motorcycles# two-wheelers# motorsports# racing

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
    9.2
    0
    10
    2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
    4,338 km
    Petrol+CNG
    Manual
    ₹ 13.75 L
    ₹ 29,078/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
    8.8
    0
    10
    2021 Mahindra XUV700
    15,999 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 24.50 L
    ₹ 51,823/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra Scorpio
    8.0
    0
    10
    2019 Mahindra Scorpio
    23,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 12.50 L
    ₹ 27,996/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
    7.7
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra Scorpio
    18,999 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 12.50 L
    ₹ 27,996/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
    7.7
    0
    10
    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
    44,112 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 19.50 L
    ₹ 43,673/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Toyota Fortuner
    8.0
    0
    10
    2018 Toyota Fortuner
    43,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 27.50 L
    ₹ 61,590/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Honda City
    7.9
    0
    10
    2019 Honda City
    30,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.25 L
    ₹ 22,956/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
    2019 Hyundai Verna
    55,177 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 9.25 L
    ₹ 20,717/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
    8.0
    0
    10
    2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
    40,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 14.75 L
    ₹ 33,035/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    8.4
    0
    10
    2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    44,316 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 4.75 L
    ₹ 10,638/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12

    ₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Hyundai New Kona Electric
    Hyundai New Kona Electric

    ₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

    Maserati MC20 Cielo
    Maserati MC20 Cielo

    ₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Lexus New RX
    Lexus New RX

    ₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

    Volvo EM 90
    Volvo EM 90

    ₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    ₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    EeVe Tesero
    EeVe Tesero

    ₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Indian New Chieftain
    Indian New Chieftain

    ₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Benelli New TNT 300
    Benelli New TNT 300

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia RS 457

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

    TVS ADV
    TVS ADV

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Benelli New BN 302R
    Benelli New BN 302R

    ₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    Hero Electric AE-47
    Hero Electric AE-47

    ₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    You might be interested in

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
    Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -10461 second ago

    This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India

    Royal Enfield Appoints AW Rostamani Group As UAE Distributor
    Royal Enfield Appoints AW Rostamani Group As UAE Distributor
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -8970 second ago

    Royal Enfield has said that they are planning to establish additional branches in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

    Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
    Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    -3785 second ago

    MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend

    Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
    Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -3108 second ago

    Google is also expanding support for digital car keys, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their cars using their smartphones

    Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India; Pre-Bookings Started
    Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India; Pre-Bookings Started
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    -2015 second ago

    Based on the RS 660, the Rs 457 is a sub-500cc supersport that is powered by an all-new parallel-twin

    MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
    MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    -1570 second ago

    Know nothing about a racetrack? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here are the key terms you’ll need to be aware of.

    Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
    Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    12 minutes ago

    Tata Motors will be making an upward revision of up to 3 per cent across its entire range of commercial vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from October 1, 2023.

    MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
    MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    15 minutes ago

    For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.

    MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
    MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.

    Aprilia RS 457 India Debut Highlights: Expected Launch, Specifications, Features, Images
    Aprilia RS 457 India Debut Highlights: Expected Launch, Specifications, Features, Images
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    2 hours ago

    Aprilia is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio for the Indian market with the introduction of the new RS 457.

    MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
    MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    -1570 second ago

    Know nothing about a racetrack? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here are the key terms you’ll need to be aware of.

    MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
    MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    15 minutes ago

    For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.

    MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
    MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.

    MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
    MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    3 hours ago

    The first ever Indian MotoGP round is here and here are few things that you should look out for if you are a MotoGP, motorsport enthusiast.

    MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP
    MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    6 hours ago

    MotoGP Bharat is scheduled to take place between September 22 to 24 at the the Buddh International Circuit located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policys
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn