Custom iPhone 13 By Caviar Has Melted Tesla Parts & Elon's Portrait

Caviar which is known for Uber premium, gold plated mods of iPhones has come up with a new one for the iPhone 13 - this time around it has the Tesla Electro which features an ultra-strong titanium finish, and a black PVD coating. This kind of coating is usually used for making premium watches. In contrast to the black parts, Caviar has used a composite shock-resistant white material that is inspired by Tesla's cars.

There is even a metallic insert that has been made out of a real Tesla Model 3 body, which has been melted and remoulded. The reused Tesla part is even engraved with the Tesla emblem, outlines of Tesla models, and even a portrait of Elon Musk.

The modded iPhone 13 Pro models feature melted Tesla Model 3 parts

This is to be clear, not a phone case, but a phone modified. In this case, the whole box comes with the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max available in various storage options, but there are only 99 units being made. This is part of Caviar's collection that honours Elon Musk. There are five other iPhone models that have been customised, two Nike Air Force 1s which have also been customised and 24 karat gold embellishments for the Tesla Model S, and a limited edition burst of Musk which has also been made out of melted Tesla Model 3 parts with a gold inscription.

The Caviar Tesla iPhone 13 Pro starts at $6,760 while the Pro Max starts at $7,300. The bust of Musk also sells for $3,220, but that is limited to 27 units only. To be clear, these aren't official Apple models - but rather iPhones, that have been further upgraded by Caviar.