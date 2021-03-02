Daimler India Sells 9624 Commercial Vehicles In 2020; Sees 3.3% Growth In Domestic Market Share

Daimler India Commercial Vehicle (DICV) has reported its preliminary results for the calendar year 2020, during which it witnessed a 3.3 per cent increase in domestic market share. Compared to 2019, when the company held a 5.8 market share in India, Daimler India's current market share has grown to 9.1 per cent. Also, between January and December 2020, the company's total sales stood at 9,624 unit, a decline of 34 per cent as compared to 14,474 units sold in the 2019 calendar year. Daimler India says that the industry itself recorded a market contraction of 60 per cent.

Daimler says that in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the 2020 calendar year, the company was able to outperform the Indian CV market. The company emerged from 2020 with significant increases in both domestic sales, which were up 46 per cent, and incoming orders that were up nearly 150 per cent, for the October-December 2020 period. With regards to exports, DICV saw some milestone achievements, exporting 35,000 vehicles, 5500 CKD kits and 150 million parts to various markets across the world. In 2020 the company also celebrated 1 lakh BharatBenz vehicles on Indian roads.

Commenting on the company's performance, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), said "DICV continues to transform the Indian CV industry with our made-for-India BharatBenz brand. The value offered by our products is validated by increasing customer confidence, enabling us to outpace the market even during the tough conditions of 2020. We are also proud to be a leader in 'Making in India for the World', proven by our growing export business."

On the other hand, in the bus segment, DICV celebrated a new sales milestone of 5,000 buses, along with the rollout of the 100th FUSO bus in India. The company also bagged its first major order of 1017 (10T) AC BharatBenz buses by the government of Assam. Karl-Alexander Seidel, CEO & Head of Daimler Bus India said, "BharatBenz Buses continue to offer customers and passengers the high level of quality, safety and reliability they deserve - especially now, as they are available with features that help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are actively expanding our portfolio and targeting growth both domestically and overseas with our new range of buses."

