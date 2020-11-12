New Cars and Bikes in India
BharatBenz Expands Its Network With 10 New Touchpoints In Tier II Tier III Cities

Daimler India has inaugurated 10 new touchpoints for BharatBenz commercial vehicles, and this time around, the company's main focus has been Tier II and Tier III cities in the Northern, Southern, and Western regions of India.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
BharatBenz plans to have over 250 touchpoints across India by the end of 2020 expand View Photos
BharatBenz plans to have over 250 touchpoints across India by the end of 2020

  • BharatBenz has added 10 new touchpoints to its network
  • Focus this time for Daimler India has beenTier II and Tier III cities
  • Most number of outlets have come up in the Southern region of India

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has expanded its sales and service network in India with the inauguration of 10 new touchpoints for BharatBenz commercial vehicles. The company's main focus this time around has been Tier II and Tier III cities in the Northern, Southern, and Western regions of India. The new facilities will add around 300,000 square-feet of workshop space, including more than 40 mechanical bays to the BharatBenz sales and service network. The new touchpoints are located in Muzaffarnagar and Kotputli in the Northern region, Marthandam, Namakkal, Mallanna Sagar, Koothattukulam, and Haripad in the Southern region and Mehsana, Rajnandgaon and Mahad in the Western region.

Also Read: BharatBenz Bags Order for 20 AC Buses from Assam State Transport Corporation

go5012q8

The new facilities will add around 300,000 square-feet of workshop space, including more than 40 mechanical bays to the network

Daimler India says that it strategically chose these locations for its new touchpoints. For instance, Rajnandgaon is a major buyer of tippers, Muzaffarnagar is an important market for tractor-trailers and rigids, Mallana Sagar is an irrigation project and Namakkal is one of the biggest transportation hubs in the country. Mehsana, an industrial hub, is a major market for tankers. Commenting on the network expansion, Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "As our made-for-India brand BharatBenz reaches new heights, we continue to invest in the future. The ten new touchpoints we open today reflect our commitment to our customers and our confidence in the growth of the local CV market."

Also Read: BharatBenz Rolls Out 1000th BS6 Heavy Duty Truck Amidst COVID Crisis

Newsbeep
24p1pp0g

BharatBenz says Namakkal is one of the biggest transportation hubs in the country

Earlier in September 2020, DICV had announced that its sales and service network for BharatBenz trucks and buses would grow by 10 per cent this year, and the company plans to have over 250 touchpoints across India. The addition of these new touchpoints will allow the company to move a step closer to its goal of the cutting distance between dealerships from 160 km to 120 km. In some regions, such as Kerala, the distance between touchpoints has been reduced to 70 km.

Also Read: BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing, Sales, and Customer Services, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, "Our growing pan-India network is now even more robust. These touchpoints are located on leading national and state highways, improving our coverage of the golden quadrilateral. Each facility is equipped with skilled manpower, diagnostics tools, spare parts and a mobile service van to proactively attend breakdowns. BharatBenz customers can now enjoy even greater peace of mind."

